Friday, November 10, 2023
HomePOLITICSImo PDP guber candidate, Anyanwu, denies stepping down
POLITICS

Imo PDP guber candidate, Anyanwu, denies stepping down

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Imo PDP Guber Candidate, Anyanwu, Denies Stepping Down

The SamJones Governorship Campaign Council has debunked a video circulating that Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 governorship election has withdrawn from the race.

It described such reports as fake, saying nothing of such happened.

The Director, New Media, SamJones Governorship Campaign, Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, in a statement on Friday urged the public to ignore such reports.

“The SamJones Governorship Campaign Council is compelled to address a malicious video circulating, falsely claiming that our esteemed Candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has withdrawn from the gubernatorial race.

“We emphatically state that this information is categorically FALSE. After a thorough examination of the video, it became evident that it was heavily edited with manipulated audio to mislead the public.

“We call on the General Public to disregard the Video,” the statement read in part.

Anyanwu is one of the leading candidates in the race. He is up against incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Previous article
Police arrest husband of woman in the popular ‘Mummy Calm Down’ viral video
Next article
2 killed, 7 hospitalised as vigilantes, Fulani clash in Niger market
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network