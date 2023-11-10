Imo PDP guber candidate, Anyanwu, denies stepping down

The SamJones Governorship Campaign Council has debunked a video circulating that Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 governorship election has withdrawn from the race.

It described such reports as fake, saying nothing of such happened.

The Director, New Media, SamJones Governorship Campaign, Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, in a statement on Friday urged the public to ignore such reports.

“The SamJones Governorship Campaign Council is compelled to address a malicious video circulating, falsely claiming that our esteemed Candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has withdrawn from the gubernatorial race.