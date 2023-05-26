Imo monarch shot dead, corpse burnt to ashes

Gunmen have killed HRH Eze Victor Ijioma, the Traditional Ruler of Orsu Obodo in Oguta local government area of Imo state.

The traditional ruler was murdered alongside the Traditional Prime Minister of Isama of Mgbele community in the council.

It was further gathered that the two traditional leaders were killed in separate attacks on Thursday evening.

A source from Orsu Obodo said the killers accosted the traditional ruler at Umuamaka junction in the neighbouring Izombe town, and murdered him inside his car before setting his corpse ablaze.

In the same vein, l the Traditional Prime minister of Mgbele, whose name was not available as at the time of this report, was said to have been killed in his town.

The source said security men have increased their presence in Izombe, Mgbele and other parts of Oguta local council to fish out the perpetrators.

Residents of the two communities have fled their homes for fear of further attacks.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, told newsmen he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Attacks have increased in Imo since the conclusion of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections and March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections in the country.

In March, five personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were murdered at Okpala community in Ngor-Okpala local government area of the state.

Similarly, five policemen and a couple were murdered in the same Ngor Okpala local government area.

Also just six days ago, two policemen were killed in the same Ngor Okpala, while a Catholic priest was abducted in Okigwe.