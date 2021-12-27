NEWS
Imo government apologises to Anglican Church over invasion, arrest of Okorocha’s son-in-law, Nwosu
The Imo State Government has apologised to the Anglican Church over the invasion of St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire, in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.
The state Police Command confirmed on Sunday the arrest of a former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Chief Uche Nwosu, who is son in-law to a former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.
Nwosu, who was reportedly whisked away by gunmen in military uniform at the St. Peters Anglican Church,Eziama Obaire, was arrested while attending an outing church service after the burial of his mother, who was committed to mother earth within the week.
An eyewitness said, the gunmen who came with a military van fired live bullets in the air and at the church building before carrying out their main task.
However, a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, condemned the action of the police, and pointed out that some people were hiding under the incident to whip up public sentiments.
According to the statement, “the plan is to de-emphasise the possible criminality behind his arrest by playing up the desecration of a church.
“For the avoidance of doubt, while the government believes that no stone should be spared in the effort to rid the state of criminality and banditry, it will not support any form of disrespect for a place of worship by security agencies.
“In this regard, the arrest of Mr Nwosu within the church premises could have been avoided therefore stands condemned.
“While government regrets the manner the arrest was made, we wish to emphasise that since it was purely a security matter, the full reason why such an action was taken will eventually unfold and perhaps guide the public better,” Emelumba stated.
“Government, therefore, wishes to appeal to those negatively affected by the action to bear with the security agencies.
“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, holds the Anglican Communion in very high esteem and will never support any act that will disrespect her reverential status as a place of divine worship.
“Government will continue to protect the interest of citizens of the state while not impeding the work of security agencies,” Emelumba assured.
Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also apologised to the church through its chairman, Reverend Divine Eches.
“As the umbrella body of Christians in the state, we support efforts by security agencies to bring any person fingered of involvement in any form of criminality in the state to book. But the security agencies must be mindful of their mode of operations to avoid offending the sensitivities of our people and unwittingly giving detractors the opportunity to rubish their good works,” Eches stated.
The former governor of Imo state and the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, had earlier said he would wait for 24 hours for the police to release officially the offence of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, who was arrested last Sunday.
Okorocha noted that 24 hours was enough legally for the police to make public the offence of Nwosu and failure to do that he (Okorocha) would take legal action to demand his release.
He had said, “I am going to wait for 24 hours to know what Nwosu has done. We want to know his offences. 24 hours is enough for the police to do that which is legal. They should let the world know about his offences and failure to do that I will take legal action to demand his release.”
Abuja Police arrest four, seize 21 rich kids’ cars over illegal car race
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory said it has arrested four suspects and impounded 21 cars over illegal car races and other similar offenses in Abuja yesterday.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja. Adeh said the suspects were arrested and the cars impounded under the enforcement of Regulation 228 of the Road traffic act on the prohibition of illegal car races and other similar offenses.
The Public Relations Officer said the enforcement team, led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Babaji Sunday arrested and impounded the cars on Sunday.
The PPRO said the suspects were arrested around Muhammadu Buhari way, by Nicon Insurance Area where they converged for business as usual.
The Police Command in the FCT had earlier ordered full enforcement of the prohibition of all kinds of car and speed races in the territory.
The CP directed all the Divisional Police Officers and their supervisory Area Commanders to ensure full enforcement of the prohibition in their Respective Area of Responsibility.
The order followed public outcry on the menace of recklessness, the risk to lives, and damages to personal property as well as critical national infrastructure caused by car and speed races.
Senator Ekwunife condemns Uche Nwosu’s arrest, asks IG to call his men to order
The Senator representing Anambra central senatorial district, Uche Ekwunife has condemned the arrest of a former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu inside a church on Sunday.
Nwosu was whisked away by armed policemen from a church service in his hometown, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.
Nwosu is also the son-in-law of a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha
The incident occurred during the late Jemamah Nwosu’s Outing Service, which was also attended by the victim’s mother.
Reacting in a statement, Senator Ekwunife said the arrest of Nwosu inside the church is totally unacceptable.
She described the police action as desecration of alter of God, noting that any right thinking Nigeria should speak out and condemn it in totality.
Ekwunife, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated that the action of the police should not be tolerated irrespective of political or religious affiliation.
She called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to call his men to order.
COVID-19: Presidency reveals Buhari status after aides test positive
President Muhammadu Buhari is fine amid the outbreak of COVID-19 among his aides.
His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says his principal is fine despite the fact that some of his aides tested positive for COVID-19.
Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, last week tested positive for COVID-19.
Other presidential aides have also tested positive and are currently in isolation.
Speaking on Channels Television on Sunday, Adesina said presidential aides are also humans.
“What I like to say is that presidential aides are just humans. They can fall sick. If anything happens to human beings, it can also happen to presidential aides,” he said.
“The fact that we are presidential aides does not make us immune to certain things. If there is a virus that is ravaging the society, well, it can touch anybody.
“So Mallam Garba Shehu has confirmed that, yes, he tested positive but he said it’s mild. I believe that by now, because it happened since Wednesday, he should have almost beaten it if he has not beat it already. There is no cause for alarm.”
Asked how many presidential aides have contracted COVID-19, Adesina said it is not within his “purview” to reveal the details.
“That will not be within my purview to discuss, maybe if you get the presidential doctor or anybody on the medical side, they will tell you, I wouldn’t know because it is a private thing,” he added.
When asked if Buhari is currently in isolation as he may have come in contact with Shehu, he insisted the president is “quite fine” and is going on with his normal routine.
