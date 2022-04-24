NEWS
Imo explosion: Buhari orders clampdown on illegal refineries
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), Sunday in Abuja, described the death of tens of Nigerians on Friday night in the explosion of an illegal refinery in Imo State as a “catastrophe and a national disaster.”
He consequently directed the nation’s armed forces, security, and intelligence agencies to intensify the clampdown on illegal refineries.
No fewer than 100 people were killed on Friday night at around 08:00 pm after an illegal refinery caught fire at Abaezi community in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. Also, six vehicles were razed during the incident which threw the community into mourning.
According to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari reacted to the incident by saying responsibility for the loss of lives and property must squarely lie with the sponsors of the illegal refinery, “who must all be caught and made to face justice.”
In the statement titled “Imo ‘Refinery’ deaths, a national disaster” the President conveyed “the condolences and the full depth and range of the nation’s shock and trauma” to the families of the victims, the Ohaji Egbema community, and the government and people of Imo State.
He, therefore, urged community leaders, the police, and the secret service to never allow the occurrence of the heart-breaking incident in any part of the country again.
NEWS
Gbajabiamila’s installation as Aare Baasofin suspended over Alaafin’s death
The official installation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Aare Baasofin of Yorubaland (the Supreme Lawmaker of Yorubaland) has been suspended.
This was announced in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, on Sunday.
Lasisi said the event, which was planned to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, was postponed over the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.
Alaafin died 35 days to Gbajabiamila’s chieftaincy conferment ceremony, which was part of activities to mark the lawmaker’s 60th birthday.
Gbajabiamila was conferred with the traditional title of Aare Baasofin of Yorubaland (the Supreme Lawmaker of Yorubaland) by the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in September 2021.
An invitation card of the event that surfaced online shows that the installation is slated to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, with the All Progressives Congress’ presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, named as the Chairman of the occasion.
Also, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, was slated to be the Royal Father of the Day while Chief Commander, Ebenezer Obey and K1 De Ultimate have been named as the musicians to entertain guests at the event.
Lasisi in the statement explained that the monarch died before the distribution of invitation cards for the event.
The statement read, “You will recall that his Royal Highness, the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III communicated the conferment of the title of Aare Baasofin of Yoruba Land to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila through an appointment letter dated September 7, 2021, and presented to the Speaker on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the National Assembly, Abuja, by members of the Oyomesi Council led by the Bashorun of Oyo Kingdom, High Chief Olayinka Ayoola, who is the traditional Prime Minister of Oyo Kingdom and Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu.
“Upon which the Speaker, in turn, accepted the appointment with gratitude to God. However, due to the tight work schedule of the Speaker, the Chieftaincy ceremony could not hold throughout 2021, until this year when the date of May 27, 2022, was agreed with the palace but as God in his majesty will have it the revered monarch passed on Friday night before the distribution of Invitation cards for the event (May Allah grant him Aljanah Firdaus).
“Naturally, the event can no longer hold as the Speaker, the entire Yoruba race, Nigerians home and abroad mourn the demise of the widely respected Monarch.”
NEWS
Donald Trump slams Biden and reveals what he’d say to Putin in new Piers Morgan clip
Donald Trump has revealed what he’d say to Russian president Vladimir Putin in a new clip from his interview with Piers Morgan.
The former US president sat down with the ex-Good Morning Britain host for a wide-ranging chat on Morgan’s new show on TalkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored.
In the interview, Trump shares what he would say to Putin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, and slammed current US president Joe Biden for not threatening the controversial leader with a nuclear strike.
He believes Putin has been trying to threaten other Western nations with the looming possibility of a nuclear attack, and if he was still US president, he would have a different strategy.
“So what would you do right now in Ukraine, if you were the President?” Morgan asked the outspoken businessman.
“Putin uses the ‘N word’. I call it the ‘N word’. He uses the ‘N word’, the nuclear word all the time. That’s a no-no, you’re not supposed to do that. He uses it on a daily basis,” Trump replied.
“And everybody’s so afraid, so afraid, so afraid. And as they’re afraid he uses it more and more. That’s why he’s doing the kind of things he’s doing right now,” the divisive ex-politician explained.
Trump said Putin is threatening other nations because “he thinks nobody’s gonna ever attack us” and “they’re all stupid”.
Morgan said he agreed with the former American leader, prompting Trump to claim that current US president Biden isn’t doing enough to deter Putin.
“Instead of Biden saying, ‘Oh, he’s got nuclear weapons’, he keeps saying he’s got nukes, we have better weapons that we have the greatest submarine power in history,” he continued.
“I would say, we have far more than you do. Far, far more powerful than you. And you can’t use that word ever again,” Trump added, as he insisted he wouldn’t cower away from the powerful Russian president.
“You cannot use the nuclear word ever again. And if you do, we’re gonna have problems,” he warned.
The clip was released ahead of the premiere of the upcoming interview, which has already caused controversy after it emerged Trump had stormed out of the interview.
NEWS
PHOTOS: Tinubu, Umahi, Bala Mohammed attend Aisha Buhari’s iftar for presidential aspirants
National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu on Saturday attended an Iftar dinner organised by the First Lady Aisha Buhari for leading presidential aspirants from various political parties .
The event, which was held at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by a former governor of Edo, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; David Umahi, Ebonyi governor; Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment; Tien Jack Rich, and Adamu Garba — all presidential hopefuls on the platform of the APC.
The only prominent aspirant from the opposition that attended was Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed.
NewsDay had earlier reported that presidential aspirants from the main opposition PDP such as Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Nyesom Wike shunned the event.
SEE PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT
Latest News
- Imo explosion: Buhari orders clampdown on illegal refineries
- Gbajabiamila’s installation as Aare Baasofin suspended over Alaafin’s death
- Donald Trump slams Biden and reveals what he’d say to Putin in new Piers Morgan clip
- PHOTOS: Tinubu, Umahi, Bala Mohammed attend Aisha Buhari’s iftar for presidential aspirants
- Atiku, Wike shun Aisha Buhari’s dinner
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi buried
-
NEWS1 day ago
FACT-CHECK: Late Alaafin of Oyo’s media aide didn’t author viral message describing Alaafin’s death as “fake news”
-
NEWS1 day ago
Obasanjo mourns Alaafin, says he left at crucial moment in Nigeria’s history
-
LIFESTYLES12 hours ago
5 best sex tips to be great in bed
-
NEWS1 day ago
Oyo Chief Imam, others arrive palace for Alaafin’s burial
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Chelsea defender, Rudiger’s possible new club revealed
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
US stocks cap third weekly decline on earnings, rate risks
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ten things you didn’t know about Late Alaafin of Oyo who reigned for 52 years