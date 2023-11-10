Imo election: Ohanaeze urges residents to ignore sit-at-home order

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged residents of Imo State to disregard the sit-at-home order on election day (Saturday) and instead come out in large numbers to cast their votes for their chosen candidates during the governorship poll.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, issued the call in a statement made available to NAN on Thursday in Enugu.

Iwuanyanwu said he was informed that some individuals were threatening to prevent Imo residents from voting by imposing a complete sit-at-home order from November 9 to 12. He said, “As the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I wish to appeal to all the Imo people to turn out en masse to cast their votes for any candidate of their choice.

“If Imo people comply with this, there will be no election in the state and that will create chaos.

“I am, therefore, with every sense of responsibility and love, appealing to the leader of this group to rescind his decision to order a sit-at-home”.

Iwuanyanwu stated that he had found it very necessary to sound the notice and warning because Igboland had had enough bloodshed.

According to him, Igbo people fought a civil war which took the lives of millions of their people and also caused incalculable losses in property.

“We do not want a situation whereby any part of Igboland will be exposed to any type of destructive violence.

“As a father, I prefer a peaceful resolution of all problems. I prefer a non-kinetic approach. It is my belief that all disputes are best resolved over a round-table dialogue.

“Bloodshed and destruction of our property cannot be a solution,” Iwuanyanwu appealed.

“I will once more appeal to all those concerned to consider it a patriotic duty to rescind the call for a total sit-at-home and also the directive for instant murder of people who violate the sit-at-home order.

“The information reaching Ohaneze Ndigbo is that a directive has been issued for some homes to be destroyed. I want to believe that this is an ordinary rumour because it is not in our character,” he said.