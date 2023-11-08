Wednesday, November 8, 2023
HomePOLITICSImo: Appeal Court affirms Ikenga Ugochinyere's victory, reverses sack
POLITICS

Imo: Appeal Court affirms Ikenga Ugochinyere’s victory, reverses sack

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Appeal Court affirms Ikenga Ugochinyere's victory

 

The Lagos division of the Appeal Court has affirmed the election of the House of Representatives member Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The Appeal Court panel led by Justice Abubakar Babandi Gumel set aside the ruling of the Tribunal which had sacked Ugochinyere.

The election petition tribunal sitting in Mararaba High Court had ruled that Ugochinyere’s PDP was no candidate for the election because there were no primaries in the Federal Constituency.

The panel which delivered the judgement on September 10th, also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct rerun election Calls in 4 Wards between APC and LP candidates.

However, a unanimous judgment delivered by Gumel on Wednesday overruled the judgments of the tribunal.

Gumel held that the petition was a pre-election matter and as such, the tribunals lacked jurisdiction over pre-election matters.

 

Previous article
EFCC bows to judge’s order, produces Emefiele in court
Next article
Eleven Germans Arrested In Champions League Clashes In Naples
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network