IMF cautions as crypto market value surpasses N820trn
Financial experts with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have called for caution and regulation as the total market value of all the crypto assets surpassed $2 trillion (N820 trillion) – a 10-fold increase since early 2020.
The experts, Dimitris Drakopoulos, Fabio Natalucci and Evan Papageorgiou, in an article on the IMF’s blog, warned that many of these entities lacked strong operational, governance and risk practices.
They noted that crypto assets offered a new world of opportunities but warned that along with the opportunities come challenges and risks.
The trio explained that crypto exchanges, for instance, have faced significant disruptions during periods of market turbulence, adding that there are also several high-profile cases of hacking-related thefts of customer funds.
The financial experts argued that consumer protection risks remain substantial given limited or inadequate disclosure and oversight.
“For example, more than 16,000 tokens have been listed in various exchanges and around 9,000 exist today, while the rest have disappeared in some form.
The extent of the adoption of crypto assets is difficult to measure, however, surveys and other measures suggest that emerging markets and developing economies like Nigeria may be leading the way.
US may sanction IOCs in Nigeria, others for Hydrocarbon production
International Oil Companies (IOCs), which insist on ramping up production of fossil fuels in Africa may face the risk of regulatory action from the United States.
This was disclosed by the country’s Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Jonathan Pershing.
If the US makes good its threat, it will be a major blow to Nigeria, Angola, Congo and other oil-producing countries in Africa, which have intensified efforts to attract foreign investors to fund major hydrocarbons projects on the continent.
In August, President Muhammadu Buhari finally signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to spur competition in the sector as well as attract foreign investments.
But with the position of the US, many of the expected funding for Nigeria’s fossil fuels may be stranded since oil companies would be circumspect about putting their dollars in the upcoming projects.
Western fossil fuel companies planning to develop new projects in Africa would then need to consider the significant risk of regulatory action vis-à-vis the returns on investment in Africa.
Speaking from South Africa, the US envoy urged western investors to consider whether fossil fuels were a good commercial opportunity anymore in Africa or anywhere else.
“There’s a risk of regulatory … and financial activities, and I believe that’s getting more and more explicit. If you are a company looking to invest in oil and gas, you have to ask yourself…‘am I going to be left with a stranded asset?’ I would not bet very strongly on a fossil fuel future,” he said.
Pershing, who was speaking at a virtual media briefing, after being asked about the current rush by western oil and gas companies to develop deposits in Africa, noted that even China had committed to stop building overseas coal plants.
Africa accounts for just 3.8 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project, but Pershing noted it was the fastest-growing continent.
It could, he said: “leapfrog” older carbon-based technologies and embrace renewables, just as it skipped wired telecoms in many places and went straight for wireless.
“Africa doesn’t need to move in the direction of the West’s high-carbon intensity. It can move directly beyond that,” he said.
His comments came despite the United States itself being a major producer and exporter of oil and gas, with recent growth driven by output from shale fields, a Reuters report said.
The US envoy is visiting several African countries as part of efforts to raise global climate ambition ahead of the United Nations COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland next month.
World Bank approves $400m credit for Nigeria
The World Bank has approved a $400million credit to Nigeria, a statement on Friday announced.
The additional financing from the International Development Association (IDA) will cover COVID-19 vaccine acquisition and deployment across the country.
As Nigeria plans to break the chain of local transmission and limit the pandemic spread, the original COVID-19 response program would be expanded to enable equitable access.
The credit would fund the purchase of vaccines for 18 per cent of the population (40 million people) and support effective deployment to 50 per cent, about 110 million.
It would also help Nigeria to strengthen its health systems and prepare for future health emergencies.
Nigeria will be having access to vaccines under the right conditions of value-for-money, regulatory approvals, and delivery time, among other features.
“This will ensure that the government meets its plans to vaccinate 51 per cent of its population in two years”, the statement read.
Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director said as Nigeria tackles the effect of a third wave, continued vaccination of citizens is important.
Chaudhuri advised citizens to always observe safety measures in order to avoid the type of lockdown effected in 2020.
CBN postpones launch of eNaira
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today confirmed the postponement of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as eNaira.
Speaking to reporters, CBN spokesperson Osita Nwanisobi, explained that the decision is to give room for other key activities lined up to commemorate the country’s 61st independence anniversary.
Nwanisobi also said the apex bank and other partners were working round the clock to ensure a seamless process that will be for the overall benefit of the customer, particularly those in the rural areas and the unbanked population.
Highlighting the benefits of the eNaira, he stressed that Nigerians would be able to carry out peer-to-peer transfer to another person’s eNaira wallet as well as pay for goods and services at selected merchants.
He added that the eNaira would also help reduce the use of cash and ensure stability of the Nigerian economy.
On the readiness of banks and other financial institutions in the financial ecosystem for the launch of the eNaira, he reiterated that eNaira was a journey, explaining that not all bank customers were expected to commence transactions on the day of the launch.
He, however, assured that financial institutions in Nigeria remained key actors and were a critical part of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
Nwanisobi also noted that the CBN was mindful of concerns expressed about the eNaira, being among the first CBDCs in the world. According to him, the Bank had put a structure in place to promptly address any issue that might arise from the pilot implementation of the eNaira.
