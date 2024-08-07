Algerian boxer Imane Khelif made it clear that she was not bothered about the controversy surrounding her participation at the Olympics after storming into the women’s 66kg gold medal match. Khelif cruised to a unanimous points victory over Janjaem Suwannapheng on Tuesday night to guarantee herself at least a silver medal.

