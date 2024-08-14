



Imane Khelif has named Elon Musk and JK Rowling in a lawsuit relating to alleged acts of ‘aggravated cyber harassment’ during the Olympics. The Algerian fighter won the gold medal in the women’s 66kg category but was the subject of a gender row throughout the Games. Khelif received a torrent of abuse on social media stemming from the International Boxing Association claiming Khelif had failed a gender test. The organisation is yet to provide details of the test, which saw Khelif disqualified from last year’s World Boxing Championships. Nabil Boudi, Khelif’s attorney, has confirmed that a criminal complaint was lodged on Friday relating to alleged ‘aggravated cyber harassment’. According to Variety, he said that Musk and Rowling were both named in the lawsuit. Express Sport has reached out to Boudi for comment.

“JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” he is quoted as saying. “[Donald] Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution. “What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.” The lawsuit has been filed against X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter which is owned by Musk. It accuses the platform of facilitating ‘acts of aggravated cyber harassment’ against Khelif throughout the Olympics. Rowling was among the high-profile voices to speak out against Khelif’s participation at the Games in the women’s category. After her victory over Angela Carini, who forfeited the bout after less than a minute, Rowling posted an image on X of the Italian in tears.

In her caption, she wrote: “Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.” Musk, meanwhile, shared a post from American swimmer Riley Gaines which read: “Men don’t belong in women’s sports.” The billionaire added to the message by commenting: “Absolutely.” Speaking after collecting her gold medal in Paris, Khelif described those who have raised doubts over her gender as ‘the enemies of success’ in a passionate response to the abuse she has faced. “I’m a woman, I was born a woman, I lived a woman, there’s no doubt about that,” she said. “These people, they are the enemies of success. It’s what I call them. It gives my success a special taste because of these attacks. I hope that people will commit to the Olympic charter and its values.”





