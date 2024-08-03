



The Algerian Olympic Committee have lodged a formal complaint with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the appalling treatment of their boxer Imane Khelif. After her victory over Angela Carini in the women’s welterweight division at the Paris Games, Khelif became the target of vicious abuse online. Carini withdrew from the fight just 46 seconds in. After, there were grumbles about Khelif not passing eligibility tests conducted by the Russia-led International Boxing Association (IBA). Despite this, the IOC, who are overseeing the boxing competitions at this year’s Games, gave Khelif the green light to compete. However, the controversy didn’t end there, as Khelif faced further hostility, notably from her upcoming rival Anna Luca Hamori, who posted a string of offensive social media posts aimed at the Algerian athlete. In what seems to be a reaction to these attacks, the Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee has filed an official complaint with the IOC.

In a statement, they announced: “The Algerian Olympic and Sports Committees conclude to the knowledge of national and international public opinion, that follows the official complaint submitted today by our Olympic body to the International Olympic Committee. “Regarding the violation and serious violation of sport ethics and affecting the Olympic Charter, in the person of our champion Iman Khalif, by one of the participants in the boxing tournament for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.” “The International Olympic Committee has issued a final apology to violators with an order to delete every post that concerns our heroine Iman Khalif. “We reserve the right to prosecute everyone who participated in the heinous campaign against the heroine Iman Khalif. Good luck to our heroine and long live Algeria.” Khelif took part in the Tokyo Olympics three years back without any issues, but in 2023 was barred from female competition by the International Boxing Association (IBA), managed from its Russian headquarters. The decision was made during the IBA World Boxing Championships in New Delhi offering no transparency.

Interestingly, the Algerian had previously defeated a rival from Russia on her way to the final. In turn, Carini expressed remorse for the uproar she ignited with her post-match remarks concerning Khelif. “All this controversy makes me sad,” confessed Carini, “I’m sorry for my opponent, too. … If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision. It wasn’t something I intended to do [ignoring the handshake]. “Actually, I want to apologise to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke. I don’t have anything against Khelif. Actually, if I were to meet her again I would embrace her.” Following the uproar, the IOC, in collaboration with the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit, issued a joint statement in support of Khelif earlier this week, declaring: “Every person has the right to practise sport without discrimination. “All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU).”





