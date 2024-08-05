



Imane Khelif has pleaded with critics to stop bullying her over the gender row that has engulfed the 2024 Olympics, warning it could have “massive effects” on the mental state of people. The Algerian boxer has courted controversy in Paris after breezing through the female category of boxing, despite previously being banned from a competition for failing a gender test. Khelif is now guaranteed a medal and could take home the gold, sparking outcry from several celebrities and athletes who have criticised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for allowing Khelif to compete when she has differences in sex development (DSDs).

The 25-year-old has repeatedly stated that she is biological female and not transgender or intersex, and sent a desperate message to online trolls to cease their abuse due to the “massive effects” it can have. “I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” Khelif told the sports broadcaster SNTV in Arabic. “It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

Khelif also revealed how her family have been left anxious by the reaction to her participation: “I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren’t affected deeply,” she said. “They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response.” Khelif spoke out as the IOC acknowledged that they had received a warning in writing with test results claiming she had “male DNA”. However, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the tests were not credible.

According to The Telegraph, the International Boxing Association (IBA) informed Olympics chiefs in June last year of the test results carried out on Khelif. One test in India last year and a prior test in Turkey in May 2022 “concluded the boxer’s DNA was that of a male consisting of XY chromosomes,” the IBA correspondence said. Despite that, Khelif was allowed to compete at the Olympics. She was pitted against Italy’s Angela Carinin in her first-round clash, only for the Italian to quit after 46 seconds – citing fears over her safety. Khelif then demolished Luca Anna Hamori in the next round and faces Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannatheng on Tuesday for a place in the gold medal bout.





