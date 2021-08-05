CELEBRITIES
‘I’m tired of people telling me I have put on weight’ DJ Cuppy laments bitterly
Female disc Jockey and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has cried out about being criticized for putting on weight.
A few weeks ago, DJ Cuppy came under heavy criticism following her summer photos shared online fans faulted the billionaire’s daughter for putting on so much weight.
Cuppy had taken to microblogging platform Twitter to question his fans about the MTV cribs viewing party.
Reacting, a Twitter user made a similar statement about his body size, urging her to cut down a little.
Responding, DJ Cuppy said she’s tired of the statement about her body size, and she’s aware that she has put on weight; however, her health remains her priority.
The female disc jockey referred to her last year statement that summer money is over her summer body.
See the conversation below:
Austyne wrote: You are adding wight Cuppy…. pls cut down a little.
Cuppy replied: Sick of this shit, Yes I knowwwwwwwwww I have put on weight! My priority- health? Yes. Weight? No. Said it last year and I’ll say it again. Summer money over summer body.
‘I miss you so much’ Foluke Daramola in sadness as she pays respect to late friend and colleague, Moji Olaiya
Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has taken to social media to pay respect to her late friend and colleague Moji Olaiya who died in 2018 due to complications from birth.
Sharing a throwback picture, the actress recounted how she had helped her during the period of her pregnancy in 2006 in London.
The busty actress acknowledged her presence even though she is no more while praying to God for her eternal rest.
Speaking further, she also urged her fans to say a word of prayer for her.
She wrote:
Throwback in 2006 in London with my dearest Moji Olaiya (RIP) in London was 6months pregnant while moji and my bigsis @bustlineyetunde was taking care of me…. I miss u so much moji may u continue to rest in the bussom of our lord😭😭😭 Eyin to fi sile o ni baje o. Guys say a word of prayer in remembrance of our lost ones
Actress Iyabo Ojo jubilates over her latest achievement
Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing as she celebrates her latest achievement.
Iyabo Ojo, while expressing love for her fans, said she had hit 1 million followers on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, since activities in the entertainment industry were shut down, many entertainers, including Nollywood stars, started seeking alternative ways to stay relevant.
Many celebrities used Instagram live sessions, TikTok, and Facebook live, among others to engage their fans and followers.
Iyabo Ojo, who could not make movies or feature in movie production, also felt the brunt of the COVID-19 lockdown hence started the TikTok funny videos.
Iyabo Ojo has several funny characters in her TikTok video, and at some point, she assigned roles to her children and family friends.
To ensure that her Instagram followers were not missing out on the fun, Iyabo also shares her Tiktok videos on her page.
Sharing the news of her new milestone, Iyabo Ojo wrote: I just hit 1m on #tiktok …Thank u my 1m famz on #tiktok I love u al
‘I’m the lion born in Ajegunle’ Singer Daddy Showkey
Veteran Nigerian galala singer Daddy Showkey has declared himself the Lion born in Ajegunle, a suburb in Lagos State, as he celebrates his 51st birthday today, 4th August 2021.
In the post shared on his Instagram page, the singer said the day the movement of life starts is when a person’s star shows in the sky, which is the birthday.
He wrote: The Day the Movement of life start that’s the day your star. show in the Sky , that’s your Birthday so today is the Day Lord Made Me , today is my birthday, today is my Happy day, the day The Lion was born in AJEGUNLE.
In a subsequent post, Daddy Showkey dedicates his birthday to his mother, adding that today will not be possiblewithout her.
Daddy Showkey’s genre of music is called ghetto dance. He was popular in Ajegunle in the late 1990s, and apart from singing, he has featured in some Nollywood movies.
