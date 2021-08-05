‘I’m tired of people telling me I have put on weight’ DJ Cuppy laments bitterly

Female disc Jockey and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has cried out about being criticized for putting on weight.

A few weeks ago, DJ Cuppy came under heavy criticism following her summer photos shared online fans faulted the billionaire’s daughter for putting on so much weight.

Cuppy had taken to microblogging platform Twitter to question his fans about the MTV cribs viewing party.

Reacting, a Twitter user made a similar statement about his body size, urging her to cut down a little.

Responding, DJ Cuppy said she’s tired of the statement about her body size, and she’s aware that she has put on weight; however, her health remains her priority.

The female disc jockey referred to her last year statement that summer money is over her summer body.

See the conversation below:

Austyne wrote: You are adding wight Cuppy…. pls cut down a little.

Cuppy replied: Sick of this shit, Yes I knowwwwwwwwww I have put on weight! My priority- health? Yes. Weight? No. Said it last year and I’ll say it again. Summer money over summer body.