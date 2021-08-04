CELEBRITIES
‘I’m the lion born in Ajegunle’ Singer Daddy Showkey
Veteran Nigerian galala singer Daddy Showkey has declared himself the Lion born in Ajegunle, a suburb in Lagos State, as he celebrates his 51st birthday today, 4th August 2021.
In the post shared on his Instagram page, the singer said the day the movement of life starts is when a person’s star shows in the sky, which is the birthday.
He wrote: The Day the Movement of life start that’s the day your star. show in the Sky , that’s your Birthday so today is the Day Lord Made Me , today is my birthday, today is my Happy day, the day The Lion was born in AJEGUNLE.
In a subsequent post, Daddy Showkey dedicates his birthday to his mother, adding that today will not be possiblewithout her.
Daddy Showkey’s genre of music is called ghetto dance. He was popular in Ajegunle in the late 1990s, and apart from singing, he has featured in some Nollywood movies.
Actress Iyabo Ojo jubilates over her latest achievement
Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing as she celebrates her latest achievement.
Iyabo Ojo, while expressing love for her fans, said she had hit 1 million followers on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, since activities in the entertainment industry were shut down, many entertainers, including Nollywood stars, started seeking alternative ways to stay relevant.
Many celebrities used Instagram live sessions, TikTok, and Facebook live, among others to engage their fans and followers.
Iyabo Ojo, who could not make movies or feature in movie production, also felt the brunt of the COVID-19 lockdown hence started the TikTok funny videos.
Iyabo Ojo has several funny characters in her TikTok video, and at some point, she assigned roles to her children and family friends.
To ensure that her Instagram followers were not missing out on the fun, Iyabo also shares her Tiktok videos on her page.
Sharing the news of her new milestone, Iyabo Ojo wrote: I just hit 1m on #tiktok …Thank u my 1m famz on #tiktok I love u al
Nollywood actor Olaiya Igwe not dead
Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has rubbished reports that Ebun Oloyede, a popular Yoruba actor widely known as Olaiya Igwe, is dead.
Some online media had reported that Olaiya died at University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday morning.
One of the reports said the actor died during the surgery of his Kidney stone.
However, a TAMPAN official who spoke on Tuesday morning described the reports as “Rubbish and Fake.”
He said: “It’s fake news and I can confirm to you that Olaiya Igwe is alive.”
UCH has also reacted to the reports of the actor’s death.
The Public Relations Officer of UCH, Toye Akinrinola, said:8
“I am not aware of anything like that. A journalist had called me earlier on the matter. We just checked; there is no record of him at the Emergency Unit of the hospital. At least, if he died at the hospital, the Mortuary record should have revealed that to us,” Akinrinola said.
Veteran actor, Dele Odule, has also rubbished the reports.
He said, “Rumour of his death is untrue. Olaiya is still very much alive. I spoke with him on the telephone about an hour ago and he was very much alive.”
Femi Adebayo weeps as grandma dies in her sleep
Actor Femi Adebayo has has lost her grandmother and he sadly shared the news on social media.
Alhaja Aishat Ayoka Abdulkareem died in her sleep in the early hours of Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
The mother of the veteran actor Adebayo Salami, is an aged woman, even though her age is undisclosed as at the time of the report.
However, Femi prayed to God to grant her a peaceful passing.
She wrote:
Innalilahi wainaillaihi roji’un
This is to announce the death of Alhaja Aishat Ayoka Abdulkareem Mama Oga Bello (Iya Iyaya)
Rest in Peace Grandma!🙏
