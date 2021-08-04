‘I’m the lion born in Ajegunle’ Singer Daddy Showkey

Veteran Nigerian galala singer Daddy Showkey has declared himself the Lion born in Ajegunle, a suburb in Lagos State, as he celebrates his 51st birthday today, 4th August 2021.

In the post shared on his Instagram page, the singer said the day the movement of life starts is when a person’s star shows in the sky, which is the birthday.

He wrote: The Day the Movement of life start that’s the day your star. show in the Sky , that’s your Birthday so today is the Day Lord Made Me , today is my birthday, today is my Happy day, the day The Lion was born in AJEGUNLE.

In a subsequent post, Daddy Showkey dedicates his birthday to his mother, adding that today will not be possiblewithout her.

Daddy Showkey’s genre of music is called ghetto dance. He was popular in Ajegunle in the late 1990s, and apart from singing, he has featured in some Nollywood movies.