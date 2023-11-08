Wednesday, November 8, 2023
NEWS

'I'm shocked to hear what Buhari's ministers are saying about him' – Bishop Kukah

Online Editor
By Online Editor
I'm shocked to hear what Buhari's ministers are saying about him' - Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Father Mathew Kukah, has claimed that he is shocked to hear what ministers that served in the cabinet of former President Muhammadu Buhari, were saying about him and his government.

Kukah disclosed this during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday.

“There was nothing I said about President Buhari that was personal, that was disrespectful, I just felt he was doing things, that is, especially in the area of managing our diversity.

“And look, I’m talking to ministers now who served in that government; I cannot call names. I am shocked to hear the kind of things people are saying about those who served in that government; that is for another day,” he said.

According to Kukah, the only problem he had with Buhari, was his inability to manage the country’s diversity.

 

