I’m ready for peace, war – Bandit kingpin, Bello Truji reacts to military bombardment

The notorious Zamfara bandit kingpin, Bello Turji has reacted to the recent aerial bombardment of his residence by the military, saying he felt betrayed over the action of the Nigerian government.

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force carried out an air raid upon receiving credible intelligence at Fakai area of Shinkafi, following which some armed bandits from Turji’s camp were neutralised.

PRNigeria gathered that Turji was said to have accused the government of breaking the peace pact they had with him in stopping banditry.

According to an audio conversation obtained by PRNigeria, Turji voiced his anger with officials of the government and community leaders.

He said there had not been any attacks in the last five months since he reached a truce with the government but now that the military has attacked his home, he felt betrayed especially after the death of vulnerable people in the airstrikes.

“Peace is priceless and I am ready to be a peace advocate unless the government wants me to be a warmonger.

“I am ready for either peace or war. Whatever the government wants, we can give it in multitude,” Mr Turji said in the audio.