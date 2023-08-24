Neo and Tolanibaj’s relationship journey in the Big Brother All Star season has been a quite a chaotic and in the early hours of August 24, 2023, we witnessed a fresh twist in their dynamic.

Despite neither confirming their official relationship status, the pair has been experiencing relationship challenges that couples normally go through. We Tolanibaj even confronted Ilebaye in the house recently regarding her perceived proximity to Neo.

This brief altercation led to Neo and Tolanibaj deciding to give each other space. They however decided to have a conversation in the early hours of the morning.

Neo wrote her a short letter where he blatantly told her that while she was an amazing person and a great friend to him, he was going to call quits on their relationship.

Their conversation however moved to the toilet where we got to hear even more intimate details of their conversation.

Neo: “I’m done I want to move on”

Tolani Baj: “You see this thing you want to quit, I’m not quitting it, you can quit it on your own, on the outside. If feels like we are getting a divorce.

This is just one of the many obstacles we will overcome.”

They eventually shared a sweet kiss after their conversation with Tolanibaj seating on Neo’s laps while he sat on the toilet seat.