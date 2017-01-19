I’m not leaving PDP for APC, says Ekweremadu

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has dismissed as false, insinuations and reports that the Senator could be on his way to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to save his job.

In a statement made available to reporters in Abuja, the Special Assistant to the Deputy President of the Senate on Political Affairs, Hon. Okey Ozoani, described the reports as “a fantasy of those peddling it.”

He assured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful and Nigerians that “Ekweremadu is going no where.”

He said: “Senator Ekweremadu is not contemplating leaving PDP. He is more concerned about fixing the country’s biting economic and security conditions and other challenges than saving his job as the Deputy President of the Senate.

“It is his view that Nigeria has to first exist for us to have political parties to belong to or political offices to occupy. Studies have shown a direct relationship between economic conditions and survival of democracy.

“The primary responsibility the Constitution places on our government is to cater for the wellbeing of the citizens as well as security of their lives and property. When such are threatened, everyone should necessarily get serious and preoccupied with contributing his or her quota to salvaging the country.

“Besides, he is most grateful to his colleagues for the confidence they continue to repose in him and the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki. He is grateful for the solidarity that the Senators have continued to accord them”.

Hon. Ozoani, while appreciating Ekweremadu’s supporters and well meaning Nigerians who have continued to contact the Office over recent media reports, assured them that there was no cause for alarm. He urged them to continue to pray for the Senate leadership, the Senate, the National Assembly, and indeed the government and the entire nation.

“By strength alone shall no man prevail. Therefore, let us get down on our knees and continue to present the government and the country before God”, Ozoani added.

Recalled that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was greeted with overture from the APC caucus in a motion moved by Senator Kabiru Marafa (Zamafara Central) on Wednesday, 11th January 2017, asking the deputy Senate President to cross over to the ruling party.

There have been other reports since then, that the APC caucus may be using the proposal to threaten Ekweremadu in his exalted office of the deputy President of the Senate.