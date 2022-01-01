SPORTS
“I’M NOT HAPPY!” Ronaldo makes New Year vow as he admits no-one at Man Utd is satisfied with performances
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a pointed message to the Manchester United dressing room, admitting he is not happy and that now must be the turning point.
The 36-year-old is back in England for the first time in a decade, having completed an emotional Old Trafford return at the end of the summer window.
And individually, the move has gone swimmingly, scoring 14 times in 20 appearances since leaving Juventus.
But collectively United have struggled, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job after a torrid run of form in November.
Ralf Rangnick has since come in and steadied the ship, but it looks like a season of battling for the top four, rather than the title chase Ronaldo envisioned.
And the Portuguese icon revealed that 2021 had been a difficult year with the upheaval of moving clubs and the difficulties his new side have faced on the pitch.
“2021 is coming to an end and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Two different clubs and five different coaches. One Euro Final Stage played with my National Team and one World Cup Qualification left pending for 2022.
“At Juventus, I was proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Supercup, and become the Série A Top Scorer.
“For Portugal, becoming the Euro Top Scorer was also a high point this year. And of course, my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments in my career.
“But I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man. United. None of us are happy, I’m sure of that.
“We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now.”
Ronaldo then urged his team-mates to use the new year as the perfect opportunity to start afresh and right the wrongs from the first half of the campaign.
He continued: “Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point of the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality.
“Let’s take us above and beyond, let’s reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs!
“Join us, we’re counting on all of you! Happy New Year and see you soon!”
Ronaldo and his Red Devil team-mates will be back in action on January 3, when they take on Wolves at Old Trafford, before a full week off gives Rangnick valuable time on the Carrington training pitches.
Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea after positive Covid test
Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Reds boss reported mild symptoms ahead of the match, and is now isolating.
Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders will take charge of the side, although three members of the club’s backroom staff have also tested positive and will miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.
Klopp addressed the media ahead of the match on Friday, saying that three players had also tested positive and would miss the fixture.
The club have confirmed that no further players had tested positive since that round of testing though, and they have not expressed a desire to try and get the match postponed.
“It is not so cool at the moment,” Klopp told the press on Friday.
“I’m not able to say who [has tested positive] but it will be pretty clear on the teamsheet the day after tomorrow.
“Postponement? Not yet but we’ve never had this outbreak. It’s more every day another one, a few staff. It feels like a lottery.”
Liverpool have been hit hard by Covid cases in recent weeks, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all testing positive and missing recent fixtures against Newcastle and Tottenham.
Their Boxing Day clash with Leeds United was also called off due to positive cases at Leeds.
Liverpool go into the crucial clash at Chelsea seeking to recover following their 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday, with the hosts also suffering from their own illness and injury issues.
Romelu Lukaku hits out at Thomas Tuchel over current Chelsea situation
Romelu Lukaku declared he is “not happy” at Chelsea and aimed a swipe at Thomas Tuchel’s tactics as the crisis at Stamford Bridge intensifies in a recent interview.
Lukaku, 28, joined the Blues in a club-record £97.5million transfer from Inter Milan less than five months ago but he is already dreaming of a return to the Italian giants in the future and regrets the nature of his San Siro exit.
The Belgian has been a hit when available this season, scoring five goals in eight Premier League starts.
However, Lukaku’s impact has been limited by injuries and coronavirus, while Chelsea manager Tuchel has frequently left him out of the starting XI even when he has been available.
The former Manchester United and Everton striker opened the scoring in Wednesday’s clash with Brighton but was disconsolate after Chelsea threw away victory at the death to drop points for the third time in four games and give up more ground in the title race.
In an explosive interview with Sky Sport Italia, believed to have been held a few weeks ago, Lukaku vented his frustrations with his current responsibilities under Tuchel and repeatedly admitted his unhappiness with “the situation” at Stamford Bridge.
He said: “Physically I’m fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine. But I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal.
“I think the coach has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional.
“I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up.”
The first quotes from Lukaku’s bombshell interview have emerged just days after he demanded more “clarity” from Tuchel due to uncertainty over his role in the Chelsea attack.
He also opened up on his lingering regret about the way in which he departed Inter before promising he would return to the Nerazzurri in the future.
“I think everything that happened was not supposed to happen like this,” he added.
“How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time.
“Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so.
“I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that.”
Man Utd get back to winning ways as Rangnick’s Reds breeze past Burnley
Manchester United ended 2021 with a comfortable win as they saw off Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford.
Manager Ralf Rangnick made six changes to the side that were held 1-1 at Newcastle on Monday.
Scott McTominay handed the home side an early lead in an open contest, with a Ben Mee own goal and Cristiano Ronaldo tap-in putting them 3-0 up after 35 minutes.
Whilst Aaron Lennon got one back for the visitors before half-time, they showed few signs of a further fightback in the second half as United cruised to victory.
Here are five talking points from a strong end to a rollercoaster year for the Red Devils.
Magnificent McTominay
Central midfield has been a position which has sparked plenty of scrutiny at Manchester United in recent years.
But with United believed to be keen to dip into the transfer market this January to bolster their options, Scott McTominay sent a timely reminder over his qualities.
The Scot capitalised on a loose Cristiano Ronaldo touch to fire a precise strike into the bottom corner to give his side an early lead.
And he was largely responsible for Ronaldo netting the third as his powerful long-range striker was superbly saved by Wayne Hennessey but dropped to his team-mates’ feet.
Aside from his involvement in the two goals, McTominay was a driving force in midfield and put in an excellent performance.
“Logical” strike partnership
Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo finally started together in attack after Cavani’s impressive cameo against Newcastle.
Explaining the selection ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick said: “When Edi came on at half-time at Newcastle, not only did he score the equaliser but he also had another two great opportunities.
“He is in good shape so for me it was logical to play him and Cristiano together. Yes, the other changes are just due to the fact that we only played three days ago. It is all about energy and fresh legs.”
The “logical” decision to partner him with Ronaldo appeared to pay off.
The duo complemented each other well with their off the ball movement as United looked dangerous in attack.
Whilst there are question marks over Cavani’s future, United look a better side when he is on the pitch.
Full-backs return
One of the first things Ralf Rangnick did after taking charge of United was to change his full-backs.
Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles both impressed in his first few games but, after struggling against Newcastle, were replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw for the visit of Burnley.
Both made their attacking intentions clear early in the first-half having been restored to the starting line-up.
At one stage, Wan-Bissaka found himself on the left flank after a lung-busting diagonal run to support Jadon Sancho.
Moments later, Luke Shaw drove forward from his own half before firing a powerful shot into the side-netting and he played a key role in United’s second goal by winning back possession and setting Jadon Sancho free.
Defensively, Wan-Bissaka had some lapses late on but it will be fascinating to see how Rangnick decides to utilise his full-back options over the coming weeks.
More width
Manchester United struggled to make inroads through the middle against Newcastle in their last outing.
That, coupled with the suspension of Bruno Fernandes, prompted Ralf Rangnick to opt for more width in his 4-2-2-2 formation.
Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood both started behind the front two, with Sancho on the left and Greenwood on the right flank.
Sancho in particular was lively and got himself on the ball out wide before cutting inside to deliver United’s second goal via a deflection off Ben Mee.
The big-money summer signing wheeled away in celebration but was eventually denied his first Old Trafford goal in the Premier League as it was ruled an own goal.
But he did himself no harm with a lively display as he continues to get to grips with a new system under Rangnick.
Both Sancho and Greenwood were given plenty of freedom to roam and, with Ronaldo and Cavani’s movement in front of them, contributed to United looking dangerous in Fernandes’ absence.
Maguire’s woes continue
Harry Maguire is one of plenty of United players to have come under-fire for their performances this season.
Whilst the result was never really in doubt for United, it was their captain who could again shoulder the blame for the goal they conceded.
