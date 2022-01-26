I’m not a drug trafficker – Comedian De General speaks after release

Nigerian comedian, Joshua Sunday, popularly known as De General, has said he is not a drug trafficker.

De General said this in a new video shared on his Instagram page, after he regained freedom from detention.

The skit maker mentioned that he would not have been released from custody if he were a drug trafficker.

”As you all can see, I’m alive, healthy, back in the house. I just want to debunk the news speculating that De General is a drug trafficker.

“I’m not a drug trafficker. If I was a drug trafficker, you think they would allow me to go like that? I only traffic laughter,” he said.

The comedian was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his apartment.

De General was convicted of drug trafficking by a Federal High Court in Lagos alongside Caleb William, for unlawfully dealing in 15g of cannabis and 14g of tramadol in Lagos State.

They were both charged to court with three counts of trafficking Tramadol and Cannabis Sativa.

The duo after pleading guilty in court told the court that they have never tasted drugs, admitting that the substances found on them were props for their comedy skit.

Justice Daniel Osiagor, in his ruling said that the volume of substance found on them was minimal so he would rather convict the defendants and caution them, rather than sentence them.

The judge warned the defendants and asked them to “go and sin no more”.