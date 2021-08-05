‘I’m living a fake life, I don’t have money’ Actor Alesh Sanni opens up

Nollywood actor Alesh Ola Sanni has opened up on being broke and living a fake life, warning those always begging him for money.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the fast-rising actor said people should stop asking him for money, and he should be left alone to enjoy the feeling that comes with being a celebrity.

Alesh said he needs help more than those asking him for help, and there is no money in his bank account.

The actor warned that people should stop sending him bills or messages on his social media Direct Messages as he needs money.

Alesh added he has responsibilities, and because he has met with some of his fans and followers does not give them the audacity to ask him for money.

He wrote; Please stop asking me for me. Na fake life I dey live, just leave me alone and lemme enjoy the moment. I need help more than you do, chi chi no dey my account stop sending me bills abeg.

Alaye, I need money pass you…Na happy I happy, I no kill person… so stop sending dm… I need money too. Just because we’ve met before don’t give you that audacity to ask me for money anyhow … just stop pls I have responsibilities too