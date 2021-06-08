‘I’m glad TB Joshua died because he is fake ‘- Ugandan Pastor, Jackson Senyonga

A pastor from Uganda, Jackson Senyonga has engaged his followers to celebrate the death of TB Joshua because he believes TB Joshua is fake and hindered business for his church in Uganda.



In the clip, the pastor could be heard declaring the man of God to be fake and said he was happy he is dead.

The pastor was heard accusing the late founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations of sacrificing many while thinking his soul is worth more than that of others.

He also claimed that the Nigerian Pastor initiated some Pastors in his country into “witchcraft” because he is the biggest “witch” in Africa.

He added though heaven doesn’t rejoice when a sinner dies, TB Joshua’s death however means many will also go. Seyonga went on to call down “fire” on other Christian preachers in the continent he described as “false Prophets”.

He went further to celebrate with his church members as trumpet and instruments blew in the background.