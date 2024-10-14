Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight next month

Mike Tyson’s last rival has warned Jake Paul about the knockout potential of the legendary fighter ahead of their upcoming match. Roy Jones Jr, who tangled with ‘Iron’ Mike in an exhibition match four years back, despite both icons being in their 50s, has confessed to the fearsome punching power Tyson still wields. Speaking to Shane Mosely about the so-called ‘Lockdown Knockdown’ event of 2020, Jones Jr expressed awe at Tyson’s might even at his advanced age. He shared: “Mike Tyson is still the strongest puncher that I’ve ever been in the ring with. Ever. Now I think he’s 57, maybe 58- yet he’s still the strongest puncher. The first time he hit me on my chin, I felt like a mule had kicked me in my chest.” Moreover, Jones Jr conceded that despite his strategy to evade Tyson using agile footwork, his plan did not succeed, leading him to caution Paul that relying on such tactics against Tyson, who is now 58, may prove futile. Paul may still be youthful at 27, but Jones Jr doubts his ability to outmanoeuvre the boxing heavyweight.

He continued: “If he’s at 230, that can make it very interesting. Jake’s not going to fight close, and he can’t stay away from him because Mike will close the gap too quick. I thought I could stay away from him, I couldn’t – and I know I’m better at staying away from people than Jake is,”reports the Mirror. Jones Jr elaborated: “He knows he isn’t going to be able to stay away from him, he is hoping that a bit of muscle will push him backwards and keep him off him. [Mike] is getting big enough to try and tie him up when he gets close and push him back right away. Jake doesn’t fight as well as going backwards as he does coming forward.” In terms of his overall prediction for the bout, Jones Jr confessed that he can’t envision Paul defeating a man who was once deemed the most terrifying man on earth – clarifying that even at his age, Tyson will be “too much” for the YouTuber-turned-boxer. He told FightHype: “I think it’s a great fight and a great marketing situation as well because a lot of people want to see it.

Jones Jr and Tyson went to war in 2020

“It’s a young lion and an old lion. It’s a great situation for them. It gives Jake a chance with Mike being as old as he is. I think it’s a great opportunity for both fighters but I still think Mike is gonna be a little bit too much for Jake.” Jones Jr lasted eight rounds with Tyson in their 2020 exhibition match before the contest was declared a split draw by the WBC – however, it was no walk in the park. Tyson demonstrated impressive speed from the get-go and throughout, striving to close the gap and land big as the opening bell rang. Jones Jr found it challenging to land any punches on Tyson throughout the fight, while ‘Iron’ Mike pummelled him with powerful body shots and strong hooks to the head – still displaying his signature bobbing and weaving that brought him so much success in his heyday.

The two men may not have faced each other in their professional careers, but spectators were treated to a thrilling bout at the Staples Centre that evening. Tyson amassed an impressive record of 50-6-2(NC) between 1985 and 2005, securing the WBC heavyweight title a year after turning pro by defeating Trevor Berbick via a second-round TKO. He claimed the WBA heavyweight belt the following year thanks to a win over James Smith, before adding the IBF heavyweight title to his collection courtesy of a unanimous decision victory over Tony Tucker months later. Other notable wins in Tyson’s career include triumphs over Frank Bruno, Carl Williams, Michael Spinks and Larry Holmes. Jones Jr, on the other hand, established an equally remarkable record of 66-10 between 1989 and 2023 – defeating the likes of Bernard Hopkins for the IBF middleweight title, James Toney for the IBF super-middleweight belt, Montell Griffin for the WBC light-heavyweight title, and Lou Del Valle for the WBA light-heavyweight belt.

Paul has bested some big names in the world of combat sports