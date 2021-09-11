CELEBRITIES
‘I’m afraid to lose you: Funke Akindele’s husband JJC Skillz says as he shares romantic video from anniversary
Nigerian music producer, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, recently shared a sweet video of how he marked his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife, Funke Akindele.
The couple clocked five years together as a married couple on August 24, 2021, and JJC decided to show fans how much of a memorable event it was in a recent post.
Taking to his verified Instagram page, the actor and producer posted a heartwarming video of the moment he surprised his wife on their anniversary.
Not stopping there, JJC expressed how much his wife means to him in the caption of his post. According to him, he is afraid to lose her.
In his words: “Throwback to anniversary day 2021 @funkejenifaakindele When I saw you, I was afraid to meet you. When I met you I was afraid to kiss you. When I kissed you, I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you, I am afraid to lose you.”
LEAKED AUDIO: I would have killed my ex-husband with ‘rat poison’ if we were not divorced -Tonto Dikeh
Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she would have killed her former husband, Olakunle Churchill with ‘rat poison’ if they were not divorced.
Dikeh has been in a protracted feud with Churchill since they ended their short-lived marriage, a union that has birthed numerous allegations and repeated counterclaims.
In a leaked audio exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters and confirmed by different sources, the Nollywood actress said she burnt her former husband’s clothes on several occasions.
She said, “I dealt with him, if Churchill slap me once, I slap him ten times before the second slap landed. He didn’t know what was hitting him. If I see any bruise on my body, I’m burning his whole clothes and you know he likes designer (sic).
“I’ll burn down the whole cloth, burn down everything. In fact, there was a day I locked him outside, took his things outside. All his clothes with box outside my house, I snapped it and sent to all his family. I say tell your son to come and pick his properties. His mother started begging me.
“When my father heard, he said, ‘You are a mad woman, you mean you locked a man outside the house and his family members were begging you like this’. I say, ‘Daddy, you won’t understand’. If I’m still with Churchill till today, Churchill would have been dead. I will give him rat poison, simple as that, and I won’t feel bad nor guilty. I will walk away like a widow because it’s better that I became a widow than all this kind of things.”
Churchill had in 2020 filed a N500 million suit against Dikeh after she made some claims about him, which she said had prompted their divorce.
In 2019, Churchill also threatened legal action against the actress, petitioning the inspector general of police over her “illegal sale” of his N22 million Toyota Prada SUV.
Dikeh and Churchill got married in 2015 and the union was blessed with a son.
They, however, called it quits in 2017, following a series of heated quarrels and “irreconcilable” differences.
Nigerian lesbian singer, Temmie Ovwasa explains why she doesn’t want to have kids (video)
Nigerian lesbian singer, Temmie Ovwasa has explained why she doesn’t want to have kids.
In the video she shared on her story, she disclosed that there are many reasons for the decision but her “Hererophobia” tops the list.
According to her, it will be heartbreaking for her to spend money getting a sperm donor and her child turns out to be a heterosexual. Temmie reiterated that she can’t have a heterosexual in her home.
N30m suit: ‘Nollywood star Lizzy Anjorin evading service’
A sheriff of the Lagos State High Court, Inusile Babatunde, has alleged that Nollywood star, Mrs Elizabeth Anjorin Lawal, popularly known as Lizzy Anjorin, is evading service of court processes in the N30 million defamation suit filed against her.
Babatunde made the allegation in his six-paragraph affidavit sworn to on August 10, 2021, filed in support of an ex parte motion seeking to serve the court process on the defendant by substituted means.
Lizzy Anjorin was dragged before the court by a Canada-based Yoruba art and culture promoter, Mr Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye, popularly known as Baba Asa.
Babatunde alleged that attempts to serve the actress court processes have been unsuccessful because she made herself inaccessible.
He stated that the last attempt to serve the defendant was made on July 27, 2021 at her business address, Lizzy Anjorin Clothings, Road 5, Shop ‘I’ 323, Ikota Shopping Complex, VGC, Lekki, Lagos State.
He met with the defendant’s salesgirl who confirmed that her boss was around, but after calling her on phone, she allegedly avoided the service of the court processes.
Besides, the deponent averred that many people had called him, claiming to be lawyers to the defendant and requested that the court processes should be handed over to them. But he requested a power of attorney from Lizzy Anjorin, which they failed to produce.
In the claimant’s application pending before Justice Josephine Oyefeso, seeking to serve Lizzy Anjorin by substituted means, Baba Asa prayed the court for an order granting him leave to serve the court process on the defendant by pasting it in a conspicuous place at the mentioned address.
In the substantive suit, Oyatoye has asked the court to compel Lizzy Anjorin to pay him N30 million for alleged defamation.
Baba Asa is the plaintiff in the suit numbered LD/ADR/3481/2021, while Lizzy Anjorin is the sole defendant.
