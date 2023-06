Ilorin was a beehive of colourful cultural activities on Thursday as sons and daughters of the city, including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari gathered to celebrate the 2023 Durbar celebration.

The colourful event was attended by a large crowd of sons and daughters of the town — many of them on horseback and several others donning different shades of turban and wears that capture their Islamic socio-cultural credentials.