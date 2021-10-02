NEWS
I’ll take Covid-19 vaccine for work of gospel – Adeboye
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has advised members of his church willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to go ahead, saying he will not hesitate to do same if it is the requirement of any country he intends to visit on evangelism.
Addressing a congregation of worshippers in the early hours of Saturday at the monthly Holy Ghost Night on October 2, 2021, the cleric said he has nothing against the vaccine as he can also take it if necessary.
Stressing that safety is of the Lord, Daddy GO cleared the air that he did not instruct members not to take the Covid-19 vaccine, adding that members who want to take the vaccine should do so instead of living in fear or doubt.
In his words: “I never said to you don’t be vaccinated, you have never heard that from me. Rather than living in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated would put your mind at rest, then go ahead.
“Daddy are you saying that you too could be vaccinated? If there are nations in the world that say I can not come to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ.
“If vaccination is going to hinder me from doing the work that God has called me to do, if they asked me to get vaccinated 10 times, I would be vaccinated.
“Don’t ever say that you hear from me that you should not be vaccinated,” the very respected cleric said adding that he broke silence many people are asking questions on the issue.
He emphasised he is man under authority, presupposing that the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, are qualified to speak such issues in his stead, hence he was addressing his children only.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’ll surmount its security, economic challenges, say Osinbajo, Adeboye, SGF
The cleric mocked some state governors mandating their citizens to take the jab to be able to access some public places, including the banks, churches and others.
However, the cleric wondered why some state governors are mandating their citizens to take the vaccine before they can have access to some public places, including the banks, churches.
“The number of doses available in the country is not even enough for 10 per cent of the total population of the country, how do you then say whoever does not take the vaccine will not be able to go to the bank, church?
“it means 90 per cent of the people will not be able to access their money. We will need to go back to the olden days of keeping money, I hope you know this system.
“Well, I believe they just want to make us laugh and you know in Nigeria, we need things to make us laugh,” he further stated.
According to him, “If taking the vaccine will make you feel safer, you can go ahead to take,” stressing that “if there is need for me to take it, I will do.”
Pastor Adeboye explained that he will take the vaccine if is a requirement to travel to a country he intends to go for the gospel.
“I can do anything to do the work of God, including taking the vaccine to allow me to enter a country just to preach the gospel,” the leader of the church said.
Bandits abduct Niger state Permanent Secretary, granddaughter
The Permanent Secretary in Niger Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa, has been abducted along with his granddaughter.
He was abducted in his house in Zugeru on Friday night.
He was in Zugeru for a wedding celebration and picked up by the gunmen in the night after the celebration.
A family source said the gunmen entered the house by breaking down the gate to abduct the Permanent Secretary who was relaxing after the celebration.
The family has begun reaching out to the State Government to inform them about the incident.
The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said he has just been informed about the incident but was yet to confirm it.
He however said that the State Government would do its best to ensure the Permanent Secretary is rescued unharmed.
Niger Police spokesman DSP Abiodun Wasiu could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.
IPOB’s sit-at-home order prevents Ethiopian Airlines’ flight to Enugu
The planned resumption of Ethiopian Airlines’ flight to Enugu after over two years was stalled Friday due to the sit-at-home ordered by the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).
The Ethiopian Airlines had announced on September 19 that it would resume flights to Enugu, the eastern part of Nigeria from October 1, to be operated three times a week with B787 Dreamliner.
It would be recalled that Ethiopian Airlines stopped flights to Enugu in 2019 when the federal government closed the airport for repair of the runway.
The resumption of flight was planned to coincide with the October 1 Independence Day anniversary, according to the ET general manager in Nigeria, Shimeles Arage.
Arage said the flight to Enugu on the Independence Day would reinforce Ethiopian Airlines’ good relationship with Nigeria since the first flight in 1960.
But the expected resumption of the flight did not hold due to the “tense situation” in the South-East, it was learnt.
A source stated that the flight had been “suspended indefinitely” while a new date would be communicated in due course.
OAU shutdown: NANS threatens mass protest, demands VC’s removal
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone D, has condemned the ‘reckless’ closure of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State by the Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede-led management and demanded as a matter of urgency and necessity the re-opening of the institution for students to continue their examinations.
The NANS Zone D also threatened to call for the removal of the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede even as it disclosed that its Zonal leadership will relocate its secretariat to the University campus gate until the VC reverses the decision.
They also called on the students of the university and all student union bodied across the South West to mobilise in numbers for a showdown on Saturday until the management rescinds its decision, adding that it shall be calling for the removal of the University Vice-Chancellor at that spot and they shall be mobilised in their numbers.
In a press statement signed by the duo of Kowe Odunayo Amos, Coordinator, NANS Zone D and Giwa Yisa Temitope, Secretary-General, NANS Zone D, they described the directive by the institution management to close down the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State as extremely infantile and primitive.
This is even as it demanded an immediate reversal of the decision by the management to close the institution which it claimed was draconian, hasty and unnecessary.
While describing the decision by the management to close down the institution as expected, NANS expressed disappointment at the institution’s management for doing it in response to students’ agitation over the death of Adesina Omowumi Aishat, a Part 4 student of the Department of Foreign Languages who died as a result of negligence by health workers at the University Health Centre.
According to the press statement, “As an association, we find it appalling that the University management could go to the extent of twisting the narrative by saying that she was adequately treated. Meanwhile, reverse was the case.
“It is on good record that the helpless student was abandoned and was certified brought-in-dead at Seventh Day Hospital, Mayfair for treatment where she gave up the ghost.
“But the management in their characteristic manner had to lie that she was promptly treated of severe infection (which they could not even name). The fact that the management could not name the ‘severe infection’ is a testament to the fact that they lied.
“As against the content of the 4th paragraph of the circular that was issued by the University management, there was no attempt by the University management “to call the students to order and allow normalcy to return to the campus and its environs.”
NANS also accused the Vice-Chancellor of refusing to heed all calls to come out and address the protesting students who were actually requesting for his presence at the protest ground.
It revealed that it was public knowledge that the students did not at any point in time during the cause of the protest engage in any form of ‘unbridled brigandage’ or of breaking any known law as put forward by the institution as a reason for their decision.
“At least, protest is an internationally recognised right and the students were still acting within the prism of their fundamental rights. Issues are very clear!”, It concluded.
Students of the institution demonstrated on Friday as a result of the death of Adesina Omowumi Aishat at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital, Ile-Ife on Thursday.
The protesting students had alleged that the death of Aishat was due to negligence on the part of the staff at the University Health Centre.
Meanwhile, the institution through the school PRO, Abiodun Olanrewaju had earlier stated its own side of the story.
