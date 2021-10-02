I’ll take Covid-19 vaccine for work of gospel – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has advised members of his church willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to go ahead, saying he will not hesitate to do same if it is the requirement of any country he intends to visit on evangelism.

Addressing a congregation of worshippers in the early hours of Saturday at the monthly Holy Ghost Night on October 2, 2021, the cleric said he has nothing against the vaccine as he can also take it if necessary.

Stressing that safety is of the Lord, Daddy GO cleared the air that he did not instruct members not to take the Covid-19 vaccine, adding that members who want to take the vaccine should do so instead of living in fear or doubt.

In his words: “I never said to you don’t be vaccinated, you have never heard that from me. Rather than living in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated would put your mind at rest, then go ahead.

“Daddy are you saying that you too could be vaccinated? If there are nations in the world that say I can not come to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ.

“If vaccination is going to hinder me from doing the work that God has called me to do, if they asked me to get vaccinated 10 times, I would be vaccinated.

“Don’t ever say that you hear from me that you should not be vaccinated,” the very respected cleric said adding that he broke silence many people are asking questions on the issue.

He emphasised he is man under authority, presupposing that the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, are qualified to speak such issues in his stead, hence he was addressing his children only.

The cleric mocked some state governors mandating their citizens to take the jab to be able to access some public places, including the banks, churches and others.

“The number of doses available in the country is not even enough for 10 per cent of the total population of the country, how do you then say whoever does not take the vaccine will not be able to go to the bank, church?

“it means 90 per cent of the people will not be able to access their money. We will need to go back to the olden days of keeping money, I hope you know this system.

“Well, I believe they just want to make us laugh and you know in Nigeria, we need things to make us laugh,” he further stated.

According to him, “If taking the vaccine will make you feel safer, you can go ahead to take,” stressing that “if there is need for me to take it, I will do.”

Pastor Adeboye explained that he will take the vaccine if is a requirement to travel to a country he intends to go for the gospel.

“I can do anything to do the work of God, including taking the vaccine to allow me to enter a country just to preach the gospel,” the leader of the church said.