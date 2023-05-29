Monday, May 29, 2023
HomeNEWSI’ll have no excuses, don’t pity me – Tinubu tells Nigerians
NEWS

I’ll have no excuses, don’t pity me – Tinubu tells Nigerians

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Bola Tinub

President-elect, Bola Tinubu has told Nigerians not to pity him as he faces the huge task of nation building before him.

Tinubu stated this on Sunday night during his inauguration dinner and gala night.

The former Governor of Lagos maintained he was aware of the task before him and insisted he will not give any excuses.

Instead, he urged Nigerians to hold him accountable on his campaign promises.

“We have corruption, insecurity and many problems confronting us… but don’t pity me. I asked for the job. I campaigned for it. No excuses.

“I will live up to expectation, I promise you,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu, who contested on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.

Previous article
“How rich actresses without training are ruining Nollywood” Bimbo Success spills
Next article
Europe markets head for higher open after U.S. debt ceiling deal
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network