I’ll be your servant, Tinubu promises Nigerians

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, Wednesday, assured Nigerians that he would be the chief servant and serve Nigeria with all he’s got.

This is as he also appealed to opposition parties and his challengers to join him in his mission to achieve the desired country.

“Let’s collaborate and work together. I promise to work with you,” Tinubu said while giving his acceptance speech in Abuja.

At the event were his vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and APC governors, among others.

The former Lagos State governor, commended Nigerians, particularly those who voted for opposition parties, saying their move helped in deepening democracy in Nigeria.

Tinubu was declared the president-elect after the 70-year-old polled 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election.