Ilebaye shades her colleagues

Ilebaye, winner of the Big Brother Niger All-Stars competition, had in a recent interview with Ms. Vick and Toke Makinwa, revealed a mantra she lives by.

Ilebaye touched on the sense of isolation she felt post-victory. She candidly admitted that she had expected more congratulatory messages, especially from her fellow housemates. Winning a show like Big Brother is a huge achievement, and it’s natural to want recognition from those who shared the same journey.

In her interview, Ilebaye had revealed that “the more you’re happy for others, the more you win.” She reveals that she is consistently expressing her happiness and excitement for others’ successes. Some people may call it “fake” positivity, but hat least she congratulated hem.

One of the most important moments in the interview was when Ms. Vick brought up a viral incident involving Ilebaye and Mercy, another former contestant. Ilebaye had laughed when Mercy proudly declared herself the winner of a previous season of Big Brother. Ilebaye explained that her laughter was not born out of mockery but rather out of her feeling that it was someone else’s time to win.

Another question was asked which revolved around Ilebaye’s friendships, with Doyin and Alex, two of her closest companions during her time in the Big Brother house. Unfortunately, these friendships had soured after the show’s conclusion, with both Doyin and Alex feeling hurt by her actions.

Ilebaye, however, expressed a strong desire to mend these relationships. She acknowledged that her understanding of friendship had evolved since her time in the house and vowed to be more intentional in her interactions.

