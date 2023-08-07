The Court of Appeal has ruled that the federal government is constitutionally empowered to celebrate, contract and register marriages between prospective couples in Nigeria.

The Lagos division of the appellate court also nullified the judgement of Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, which restrained the federal government from further registering marriages contracted or celebrated under the Marriage Act, Cap. M6 laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004, within some local government areas in the country.

The court, in its lead judgement delivered by Justice Abubakar Umar, and adopted by Justice Jimi Olukayode Bada (presiding) and Justice Fredrick Eziakpono Oho, held that local government councils are not the only organ of government with the exclusive preserve of contracting and celebrating marriages between a prospective couple.

Justice Daniel Osiagor had on December 8, 2021, while delivering judgement in the suit, barred the federal government from conducting marriage in some local government councils in Nigeria

The suit was jointly filed by Eti-Osa local government, Lagos State, Egbor local government, Edo State, Owerri Municipal local government, Imo State, and Port-Harcourt City local government against the minister of Interior, the Attorney General of the Federation, and Anchor Dataware Solution Limited.

The lower court had also restrained the minister of Interior and his privies, agents or delegates from further registering marriages contracted or celebrated under the Marriage Act, Cap. M6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004, within the plaintiffs’ local government area.