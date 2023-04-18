The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has ordered the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde, to withdraw from the state with immediate effect

The removal followed declaration of Aishatu Dairu Ahmed (aka Binani) of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the governorship election while collation of the supplementary election results was still ongoing in the state.

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa, Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari, had declared Binani winner, usurping the statutory responsibility of the returning officer, Prof Mohammed Mele.

The IGP also ordered that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa, immediately proceed to Adamawa State for election security of the yet-to-be concluded supplementary governorship poll.