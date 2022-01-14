NEWS
IGP decorates new DIGs, AIGs, CPs, others
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, on Friday, decorated twenty-five newly-promoted Senior Police Officers at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
According to a statement from the Force Public Relations Officers (FPRO), CP Frank MBA, those who have been found worthy in all ramifications to earn the promotion, were decorated with their new ranks amidst cheers from their spouses, loved ones and well-wishers.
The Senior Officers included Deputy Inspector-General of Police Zaki Ahmed, the DIG in charge of the Department of Operations and Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning at the Force Headquarters.
Also decorated were six (6) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police who were elevated from their previous rank of Commissioners of Police. They include AIG Buba Sanusi (former CP Katsina), AIG Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu (former CP Anti-Fraud, FCID), AIG Bello Sani Dalijan (former CP INEC), AIG Yahaya Sahabo Abubakar (former CP Yobe), AIG Akingbola Olatunji, (former CP Benue), and AIG Hakeem Odumosu, (former CP Lagos).
The seventeen (17) Commissioners of Police who were elevated from their previous rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police included CP Josephine Nneka Anyasinti, CP Haruna Gabriel Garba, CP Tajudeen Akinwale Abass and most significantly, the husband-and-wife duo of CP Patrick Kehinde Longe and CP Yetunde Longe.
“The IGP, while congratulating the newly-promoted officers, charged them to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force in their new ranks while keying to his vision and mission statement of his administration which is “to protect with courage and serve with compassion,” the statement said.
Johnson’s office apologizes to Queen Elizabeth for party on eve of funeral
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office apologized to Queen Elizabeth on Friday after it emerged that staff had partied late into the night in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, at a time when mixing indoors was banned.
Johnson is facing the gravest crisis of his premiership after almost daily revelations about a series of social gatherings during Covid-19 lockdowns, some held when ordinary people could not bid farewell in person to dying relatives.
After building a political career out of flouting accepted norms, Johnson is now under growing pressure from some of his own lawmakers to quit. Opponents say he is unfit to rule and has misled parliament by denying Covid-19 guidance was breached.
In an extraordinary twist to a saga that has been widely lampooned by comedians and cartoon artists, the Daily Telegraph said drinks parties were held inside Downing Street on April 16, 2021, the day before Prince Philip’s funeral.
“It is deeply regrettable this took place at a time of national mourning and No. 10 (Downing Street) has apologized to the Palace,” Johnson’s spokesman told reporters.
Johnson was at his Chequers country residence that day and was not invited to any gathering, his spokesman said.
Such was the revelry in Downing Street, the Telegraph said, that staff went to a nearby supermarket to buy a suitcase of alcohol, spilled wine on carpets, and a swing used by the prime minister’s young son was broken.
The next day, Queen Elizabeth bade farewell to Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, following his death aged 99.
Dressed in black and in a white trimmed black face mask, the 95-year-old Elizabeth cut a poignant figure as she sat alone, in strict compliance with coronavirus rules, during the funeral service for Philip at Windsor Castle.
‘Leave the stage’
Opponents have called for Johnson, 57, to resign, casting him as a charlatan who demanded the British people follow some of the most onerous rules in peacetime history while his own staff partied at the heart of the British state.
A small but growing number in his own Conservative Party have echoed those calls, fearing it will do lasting damage to its electoral prospects.
“Sadly, the Prime Minister’s position has become untenable,” said Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen, a former Johnson supporter. “The time is right to leave the stage.”
Johnson has given a variety of explanations of the parties, ranging from denials that any rules were broken to expressing understanding for the public anger at apparent hypocrisy at the heart of the British state.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, seen as a possible successor, said “real mistakes” were made.
“We need to look at the overall position we’re in as a country, the fact that he (Johnson) has delivered Brexit, that we are recovering from Covid… He has apologized.”
“I think we now need to move on.”
To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 Conservative members of parliament must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party’s “1922 Committee”.
The Telegraph said as many as 30 such letters had been submitted.
Johnson faces a tough year ahead: beyond Covid, inflation is soaring, energy bills are spiking, taxation will rise in April and his party faces local elections in May.
One of the April 2021 parties was a leaving event for James Slack, a former director of communications at Downing Street, who on Friday apologised “for the anger and hurt caused”.
Slack, now deputy editor of the tabloid Sun newspaper, said in a statement to PA Media that the gathering “should not have happened at the time that it did”.
British police said on Thursday they would not investigate gatherings held in Johnson’s residence during a coronavirus lockdown unless an internal government inquiry finds evidence of potential criminal offences.
Microsoft launches fresh investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Bill Gates
Microsoft announced on Thursday January 13, that it has hired a law firm to review how the company handled sexual harassment allegations against some of its top executives including founder Bill Gates.
According to Mail Online, the review will be conducted by Washington, D.C.-based Arent Fox LLP, which the board of directors selected because it has experience in dealing with sexual harassment allegations and has not conducted much work with the company in the past.
After the law firm’s findings go public, Microsoft will release a report detailing its sexual harassment investigations and if any, actions were taken as a result.
The company was hit with sexual harassment allegations against Gates going back to 2000. He stepped down from the company amid an investigation into one of his relationships with a former employee in 2020, and on May 3, 2021, he announced his divorce to his longtime wife, Melinda French Gates.
A few weeks later, The New York Times published an expose detailing how Gates sexually harassed several of his employees and remained a loyal friend to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein three years after he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor.
‘Our culture remains our number one priority and the entire board appreciates the critical importance of a safe and inclusive environment for all Microsoft employees,’ Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in a statement.
‘We’re committed not just to reviewing the report but learning from the assessment so we can continue to improve the experiences of our employees,’ she continued.
‘I embrace this comprehensive review as an opportunity to continue to get better.’
The move to hire an independent firm to review the company’s investigations comes after activist shareholders demanded greater disclosure of the company’s handling of sexual harassment issues.
A resolution seeking greater transparency passed in November with support from almost 78 percent of the shareholders in November, The New York Times reported.
As part of the review, Arent Fox is expected to submit its findings to Microsoft senior management and board members with recommendations on how to improve the culture at the company, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The company would then share a summary of the findings with the public in the spring, which would lead to a public release of Microsoft’s transparency report detailing the effectiveness of the company’s workplace policies related to sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
The report will include data on the number of sexual harassment cases Microsoft has investigated, and what the results of those investigations were, and is expected to summarize the results of investigations into Gates and other senior leaders.
In a statement, Microsoft executives said the report ‘will assess the steps that have been taken to hold employees, including executives, accountable for sexual harassment or gender discrimination.’
The firm will also compare Microsoft’s sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies against the best practices that have been adopted by other companies.
Founder Bill Gates has been accused of soliciting at least two employees while he was running the tech giant, according to The Times. In one of the incidents, in 2007, it was reported that Gates sat through a presentation by a Microsoft employee then promptly emailed her asking for a date. He reportedly wrote: ‘If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened.’
Ukraine reports massive cyber attack on government websites
Kyiv on Friday reported a massive cyber attack on key government websites as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine escalate following several rounds of unsuccessful talks.
The education ministry said on Facebook that its website was down due to a “global (cyber) attack” that had taken place overnight.
Other websites that were down included that of the cabinet and the foreign and emergencies ministries.
No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The foreign ministry website temporarily displayed a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish that appeared to suggest the attack was in response to Ukraine’s pro-Western stance.
“Ukrainians! All of your personal data .. have been deleted and are impossible to restore. All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst.”
“This is for your past, present and future. For Volyn, OUN, UPA, Galitsia, Polesye and for historical lands,” it said, referring to ultra-nationalist organisations and regions of Ukraine.
The education ministry said that authorities — including the SBU security service and cyberpolice — were working to address the issue.
The attack comes as tensions between Russia and the West soar over Ukraine, a strategic ex-Soviet country.
The West has accused Russia of deploying tanks, artillery and about 100,000 soldiers on Ukraine’s war-torn eastern border in recent weeks, in what NATO says is preparation for an invasion. Moscow says it has no plans to invade Ukraine.
This week the United States and its NATO allies held talks with Russia in an attempt to ease tensions, but all three rounds of negotiations — in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna — proved unsuccessful.
On Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow saw no reason to hold a new round of security talks with the West following a lack of progress.
AFP
