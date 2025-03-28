Igor Tudor begins his bid to get Juventus into the Champions League against Genoa on Saturday as Napoli host AC Milan with their Serie A title battle with Inter Milan entering the home straight. Juventus sit one point and one place outside Italy’s top four ahead of the return of club action, and Tudor has been tasked with returning the “Old Lady” to where they feel they belong after sacking Thiago Motta over the international break. Tudor, who spent the bulk of his playing career at Juve, has been hired until the end of the season and the former Croatia midfielder will likely be replaced by a bigger name before the start of next season.

Antonio Conte, Roberto Mancini and Gian Piero Gasperini are some of the names that have been floated to lead the latest of a long line of attempts to reconquer the Scudetto and put a period of scandal and financial pain behind them.

But although Tudor has had a modest, nomadic career as coach, there could be some good omens for Juve from his most recent job as caretaker boss at Lazio.

Tudor took over at Lazio at the exact same point of last season following the resignation of Maurizio Sarri, and after beating Juventus in his first game finished the season with 18 points from his nine matches in charge.

That points total was lower only than Atalanta’s, who bagged 22 in that same period, and level with Inter Milan who went on to win their 20th league crown.

Juve will be hoping Tudor can have the same effect this season, with a crowded field of clubs right down to ninth-placed Milan bidding for a Champions League place.

Milan have been in turmoil since the start of the campaign, but could have a say in the destination of the Scudetto with their clash at off-form Napoli potentially giving local rivals Inter a push towards a second straight championship triumph.

Napoli have only picked up eight points since the end of January and are three behind leaders Inter, who host Udinese on Sunday evening ahead of the first of two Milan derbies in the Italian Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Inter have a huge month coming up as Simone Inzaghi’s side also face a titanic Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich and tricky fixtures with in-form Bologna and Roma which could be crucial to their title defence.

Inzaghi will be missing key players Lautaro Martinez and Denzel Dumfries to injury this weekend but star wing-back Federico Dimarco has recovered from a thigh problem.

Atalanta, who are still in the fight six points back in third, face what is likely to be a fun fixture at Fiorentina with both midfield lynchpin Ederson and coach Gasperini suspended.

Player to watch: Tijjani Reijnders

Netherlands midfielder Reijnders has been one of the few bright spots in an awful season for Milan, with 13 goals and three assists giving something for disgruntled fans to cheer about.

The 26-year-old will start at Napoli after adding another goal to his season tally in a thrilling Nations League quarter-final with Spain, and he will be key to Milan’s chances on Sunday night.

Milan are six points behind Bologna and still in touch with the Champions League places thanks to Reijnders’ magical performance against Como just before the international break, which placated home supporters who are in revolt against the club’s American owners RedBird.

Key stats

7 – The number of goals Juve conceded in their last two fixtures with Atalanta and Fiorentina.

6 – Just six points separate fourth-placed Bologna and Milan in the Champions League race.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Saturday

Como v Empoli, Venezia v Bologna (1400), Juventus v Genoa (1700), Lecce v Roma (1945)

Sunday

Cagliari v Monza (1030), Fiorentina v Atalanta (1300), Inter Milan v Udinese (1600), Napoli v AC Milan (1845)

Monday

Verona v Parma (1630), Lazio v Torino (1845)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)