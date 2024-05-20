Monday, May 20, 2024
FOOTBALL

Igor Stimac Gives Positive Update From India’s Training Camp Ahead Of WC Qualifiers

Igor Stimac Gives Positive Update From India's Training Camp Ahead Of WC Qualifiers

In two week’s time India will play host to Kuwait at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on June 6. Ahead of the highly awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification matchup, team India head coach Igor Stimac has given a positive update regarding the team. Stimac posted a video on X, which showed glimpses of the Blue Tigers’ training camp. “10 days in, players are responding well. Happy to see the senior players making first time campers feel comfortable and sharing their experience with the young boys on a daily basis,” read a post shared by the Croatian on X. India currently sit in second place behind Qatar in group A with 4 points to their name. The Blue Tigers’ only win of the campaign came against Kuwait (1-0) thanks to a late goal by Manvir Singh.

If India are to qualify for the next round of the qualifiers, a win against Kuwait is needed as their final game will be against Qatar, a side which has won all 4 qualifiers so far including a 3-0 victory against India in the first round of fixtures.

The game against Kuwait holds a lot of significance for Indian football as it will also be the last time the fans will get to see their highest ever goal scorer, Sunil Chhetri put on the number 11 shirt and represent the country as it will be his last international game which is sure to fuel some extra motivation through the squad.

The training camp comprises two squads of probables selected by Stimac which included 41 players. Once the camp comes to an end, Stimac will choose the final squad that will travel to play Kuwait and Qatar in the two important matches.

