Igbos using Biafra to blackmail North ahead 2019 – Junaid Mohammed

Elder statesman Junaid Mohammed has claimed that Igbos are using the Biafra agitation to blackmail the North into ceding the 2019 presidency.

The second republic lawmaker said such act would prevent the Southeast from producing Nigeria’s president.

Mohammed noted that nobody can tell ”people to vote for you because you are being irresponsible.”

The former lawmaker wondered why the same people who caused the Civil War will now turn around to demand for Presidency.

”The Igbo are clamouring for an additional state, one of the reasons they are now talking about Biafra, even though the real reason is that they want to blackmail the North, to concede presidency to them,” he said.

”By this means, they will never get any hope for presidency because democracy is a game of numbers. You cannot tell people to vote for you because you are being irresponsible.

”You caused the civil war that claimed over one million people, you will now come back and demand as a right that you must have a president. Is it democracy they are talking about or secession?”