Igboho undergoing process of extradition back to Nigeria ― DSS
The Department of State Services (DSS) has told an Oyo State High Court sitting at Ibadan, that the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho is currently undergoing the process of extradition back to Nigeria.
Igboho after being raided at his Ibadan home on July 1st, 2021, by operatives of the Department of State Services had escaped to Benin Republic en route Germany, but was arrested by the operatives of the Brigade Criminelle on July 19, 2021.
However, the Yoruba Nation agitator’s counsel, Yomi Alliyu, SAN, filed a N20.5 billion suit against the DSS on Igboho’s behalf at the High Court in Ibadan.
In a judgment delivered on September 28, 2021, by Justice A.L. Akintola, the court had ordered DSS to pay Igboho the sum of N20.5 billion naira as exemplary damages.
The DSS, in a 16 paragraph affidavit, in support of Motion on Notice, to stay the execution of the judgment of the court in suit No/M/435/2021 and an injunction pending the determination of the pending appeal sworn to, on behalf of the DSS by one of its operatives, Johnson Oluwole, and filed before the court on Monday, November 22, 2021, the DSS said that the Yoruba Nation agitator was currently undergoing extradition procedure to bring him back to Nigeria.
It said: “That it is a fact that the applicant Chief Sunday Igboho has been declared a fugitive by the Nigerian Police Force sometime in the month of June 2021.
“That it is a fact that the applicant was arrested on July 19, 2021, and he is currently in custody of the Beninese security agents, undergoing extradition procedure to come back to Nigeria.
“That it is a fact that one of the reliefs granted by the court is that the respondents should pay the plaintiff the sum of N20bilion.
“That it is a known fact that statistics has shown that the economy of the country is in a dire situation and is in the process of recovering from Covid-19 pandemic crisis.
“That it is a fact that withdrawing the whooping sum of N20billion from the country’s account will adversely affect the smooth running of the country.
“That it is a fact that the applicant is under investigation by the security agents for reasonable acts that is inimical to the corporate existence of the country.
“That it is a fact that until the applicant is extradited, charged and either convicted or acquitted by a court of law, the payment of the sum of N20billion might facilitate the allegations labelled against the applicant.
“That it is a fact that until the applicant is extradicted back to the county the enforcement of the judgment especially the N20billon, will render a situation of helplessness on a positive judgment of the court of appeal,” DSS said.
At the resumed hearing of the matter, Igboho’s counsel, Yomi Alliyu SAN, filed two applications filed a preliminary objection and attached a sworn affidavit stating that it amounts to contempt of court to detain Igboho anywhere in the world at the instance of Nigeria after an order of Court that he should neither be arrested, detained or harassed by the Respondents.
Alliyu said that the budget of Nigeria runs into trillions whilst NSA gets over N136 billion annually; hence paying N20.5billion, can in no way affect NSA Office or the FGN.
He also told the court that the Respondents have not paid the sum of N20.5billion cost awarded. That all these constitute contempt of court.
In his response, counsel to DSS, counsel,P. O. Fabiyi, on sighting the preliminary objection said he came to withdraw their motion because the 1st Respondent has taken over the prosecution of the matter.
But the court reminded him that the AGF was always in the matter, then he said he needed time to put their house in order.
Alliyu also filled an application for Garnishee Nisi against Central Bank of Nigeria to pay N20.5billion to the Applicant out of Federal Government monies with CBN.
The learned silk argued that neither Appeal nor stay affects an application for Garnishee.
However, the Court agreed with the silk’s submission and granted the Garnishee Nisi, proceeding.
Consequently, Justice Akintola, adjourned the matter for CBN to come on January 12,2022, to show cause why the court should not make the Garnishee order absolute.
Fulani herdsmen return to Plateau community, kill two farmers
Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday killed two men in yet another attack on a village, Ancha in the Miango district in Plateau State.
SaharaReporters gathered that the two men were waylaid by the herdsmen while coming from their farm.
They were also identified as Daniel James, 32 years and Zakwe Deba, 35years.
A source said that the Fulani herdsmen attacked the two men before shooting them dead.
The source also added that police were adequately informed immediately the incident happened.
In recent times, the level of insecurity caused by attacks by Fulani herdsmen in the state had increasingly become worrisome.
Few weeks ago, in October among several previous attacks and threats, some gunmen had asked troops of the Nigerian Army to vacate their post around a village in the same Miango community in Bassa Local Government Area.
Then a company of soldiers was reportedly deployed to the area following reported attacks on the villagers by gunmen.
The troops working under the army’s Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had in the past stopped the attackers from invading the villagers.
It was earlier reported that the attackers reportedly wrote to the villages asking them to inform the troops to leave their location as they had planned to attack the community.
Meanwhile, some army commanders in the area were said to have earlier attempted to broker peace between the attackers and the villagers.
One of the leaders of the attackers, sources had said, was invited for a dialogue when some farmers were killed on their farmlands.
A source had explained that, “Because they can’t enter into the village and launch an attack, as soldiers won’t allow them, they now wait for some farmers to enter their farmland and from there they go to attack them,
“It could be difficult to ask soldiers to now follow each villager to the farm, so we thought we could broker peace through dialogue with those guys.
“We made a call through, and an agreement was reached that they would not attack the villagers again. Then at least, we had about three weeks gone and there was no attack on any farmer.”
Adedoyin’s son supervised evacuation, burial of OAU student, flees – CP
Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, on Monday said one of the suspects held in connection with the death of Timothy Adegoke, a Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, had confessed that son of the owner of Hiltons Hotels and Resorts, Ile-Ife, Roheem Adedoyin, arranged how the corpse was evacuated and taken to the bush.
The police boss said Roheem, who is the Managing Director of the hotel where the late Adegoke reportedly died, organised how the corpse was evacuated from the facility and buried without informing the police.
Featuring on a radio programme, ‘Frank Talk’ monitored on Rave FM, Osogbo, Olokode, however said Roheem is on the run, adding that in the course of police investigation into the matter, detectives were able to discover where the corpse was buried.
He said, “One of the suspects confessed that the MD is the son of Dr Ramon Adedoyin, his name is Roheem Adedoyin who is now at large. He also confessed that he (Roheem) organised the corpse to be thrown into a bush. The MD along with two managers took the corpse to the bush.
“None of the staff members informed the police. It was the report of the missing person that made the anti-kidnapping team who then discovered through their meticulous investigation and traced the so-called missing person to that hotel and then traced the corpse, where it was found.”
Olokode also denied knowledge of the audio recording by Adedoyin where he pleaded his innocence while in police custody, and assured stakeholders the autopsy’s report will guide the police in their investigation.
Meanwhile, at the commencement of the autopsy at Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, the remains of Adegoke packed in a body bag was brought out of the morgue and taken out in an ambulance to Radiation Room, where x-ray was done.
The body was later returned to the mortuary around 12.55pm, as a team of pathologists commenced the post-mortem, after they have analysed the clothing that the deceased wore last before his death.
The four hour-procedure that was witnessed by representatives of all the parties in the matter, according to Naim Adekilekun, the counsel to the family of the late Adegoke, started around 2.30pm and ended by 6.30pm.
Meanwhile, family members of late Adegoke have asked the police to explain their role in the reported preferential treatment being accorded the owner of the hotels, Mr Ramon Adedoyin, in their custody.
Adekilekun, who made the demand while addressing journalists at the premises of the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, on Monday, said the police must assure all concerned that justice would be served.
He also demanded an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the production of an audio by Adedoyin, where he denied involvement in the death of the late Adegoke, despite claim by the police that he was in their custody.
His statement read in parts, “The police need to clear the air on the reported preferential and VIP treatments being accorded the owner of the hotel, Mr Rahman Adedoyin.
“This is already in the public domain and for the sake of fairness and assurance of justice, the police need to speak up on this.
“We have also watched with dismay, the various attempts to confuse members of the public with endless statements bordering on the ‘innocence’ of the chairman and founder of the hotel, Rahman Adedoyin.
“We would rather prefer that all the suspects await their days in court to prove their innocence instead of the resort to the use of the media to appeal to sentiments.”
#EndSARs: Hold govt responsible if anything happens to me – Lagos Panel member, Adegboruwa
Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Head of Lagos State Judicial Panel on EndSARS, has alleged that his life is currently under threat over the report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting.
In a statement on Monday, he alleged that since the panel submitted the report last week, “there have been lots of threats and attacks” on him by those he suspected to be agents of the government.
Recall that the panel, which was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, to look into complaints of alleged human rights abuses by the police and the Nigerian Army during the EndSARS protest at the Lekki Tollgate, recently submitted their report to the Lagos State Government.
The report which indicted the Police and Army, has generated controversies as some government officials allegedly tackled the panel for making its report available for the public, saying the report has several errors.
But Adegboruwa, on Thursday, clarified that he acted on the mandate of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to fulfill his promise by making the findings available to the public.
In the statement, he further alleged that one of the prominent EndSARS protesters, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, who testified before the panel, was attacked on Sunday night.
He called on the general public and the Nigerian Bar Association to be on a watch out and hold the government responsible if anything happens to him.
The statement reads, “I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the civil society and indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.
“Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations.
“I have however refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of the government to be silenced.
“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold the government responsible should anything happen to me.
“Just last night, one of the prominent EndSARS protesters, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe who testified before the Panel, was attacked and dealt serious machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos.
“I heeded the clarion call by the government to serve with the honest belief that the Panel was meant to say the truth and nothing but the truth, which is what we have done. It is left for the government and Nigerians to do the needful with the report of the Panel”.
