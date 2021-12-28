breaking
Igboho says his life in danger, alleges plot to eliminate him
Embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo cried out on Tuesday night that he has been marked out to be assassinated.
The 49-year-old agitator was arrested by operatives of Brigade Criminelle (Criminal Brigade) on July 19 in Cotonou.
Despite efforts to get him released, he has spent over 161 days in detention.
Olayomi Koiki, spokesman of Igboho, in a podcast monitored on Tuesday evening, alleged that the Benin President Patrice Talon was working with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.
He said: “So many people have heard rumours in the past 24/48 hours. We know that God almighty is watching.
“If they are trying, they cannot be successful. If they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and others, they are only trying but God’s power is superior.
“The enemies are trying to eliminate him (Igboho). Their plan is to eliminate him so that the Yoruba Nation agenda will be silenced, but God has shown that he is above them.
“If you think the legal route is what will set Igboho free, then we are wasting our time.
“Benin Republic judicial system is not working. Look at the way his case has been prolonged.
“I’ve spoken with our lawyer in Benin, and he told me that only the president can set him free.
“Now, diplomacy cannot work. We have to fight for our right.
“See the way they killed MKO Abiola, Funsho Williams – they were killed unjustly.
“We’ve issued so many ultimatum for Igboho’s release, but nothing has happened.”
Nigerian government, family reject autopsy result of Itunu Babalola who died in Ivory Coast prison
The Nigerian government and family of the woman who died in a prison in Cote D’Ivoire, Itunu Babalola, also known as Becky Paul, have rejected the autopsy result on the cause of the death of the deceased.
Some lawyers had also volunteered to take up the matter with the Cote d’ Ivoire government at the ECOWAS Court.
The father on Tuesday spoke with newsmen during a meeting with the Chairperson of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri -Erewa.
The bereaved, Emmanuel Babalola told newsmen that he was convinced that his daughter was killed and he passionately called on Nigerians to ensure that justice is ensured.
Dabiri Erewa also said that the Federal Government of Nigeria has rejected the autopsy report, which she described as “unacceptable”.
Details of the result are yet to be made public.
Last month, the 23-year-old Nigerian lady, who was wrongfully incarcerated in Cote D’lvoire, died.
According to him, the young lady contracted an infection in prison which led to her death on the night she died, with videos attached to the thread showed Babalola writhing in pain on the hospital bed after which she gave up the ghost.
Babalola, who was based in Bondoukou, Cote D’Ivoire was rotting in a detention camp for refusing to accept police “settlement” of N100,000 for the crime of burglary committed in her house.
The Ivorian police had allegedly threatened and resolved to deal with Itunu Babalola who reported the theft to them in October 2019, but the suspected burglar was said to be a top police officer’s close relative.
It was gathered that instead of charging the suspected burglar to court, the police perfected a plot to bribe Babalola to collect N100,000 for her stolen items, which she refused.
It was gathered that when the police authorities saw that she was adamant and insisting on getting justice, they prepared trumped-up charges against her and sent her to detention.
Hundeyin, who followed the case, stated that the woman had come to Nigeria to check on her sick mother in September 2019 when her house in Cote D’Ivoire was burgled.
Concerned Nigerians had called on the government to intervene in Babalola’s case and ensure her release from detention in the West African country
The Nigerian Government, through NIDCOM and the Nigerian Mission in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire had said its investigation into the case of Itunu showed that she was innocent and was framed up.
The government said the former prosecutor in Cote d’Ivoire in collaboration with the police twisted the case against Itunu and accused the woman of human trafficking, leading to her conviction for 10 years, out of which she had unjustly served two years.
Gabriel Odu, of the NIDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, issued a statement at the time which noted that the Nigerian government would move to rescue Itunu having established that she was framed up by the Ivorian government.
However, several months after, the young lady died after being infected in prison.
Something’s terribly wrong with our son – Father of Indian teenage boy who tried to assassinate Queen Elizabeth
The father of the suspect accused of scaling Windsor Castle on Christmas Day armed with a crossbow said “something’s gone horribly wrong with our son”, Daily Mail reports.
Jaswant Singh Chail is said to have used a rope ladder to climb a metal fence at the royal grounds around 8.30am, sparking a huge security alert.
The 19-year-old was detained under the Mental Health Act after being arrested on suspicion of breaching or trespassing a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.
Now Scotland Yard is investigating a video of a masked man allegedly revealing a plot to “assassinate the Queen” in a “revenge” mission.
Chail is alleged to have sent the video from his Snapchat account 24 minutes before the incident at Windsor. Detectives are currently ‘assessing the contents’ of the footage.
His father, Jasbir Singh Chail, 57, said, “Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what. We’ve not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs.
“From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it’s not easy.”
The Snapchat video, said to have been inspired by Star Wars, described plans to avenge the victims of the Amritsar massacre, known as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, on April 13, 1919.
Hundreds of people died after protestors peacefully demonstrating against British colonial rule were trapped and shot down.
The hooded figure tells viewers, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.
“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”
Chail, known to friends as ‘Jas’, is said to have been raised in a £500,000 semi-detached home on a private estate in North Baddesley, a middle-class area in Southampton, according to the Mail.
The incident on Christmas Day has triggered fears for the Queen’s safety – as Princess Diana’s former bodyguard warned security needed to be ‘beefed up’ to avoid a ‘tragic scenario’.
I don’t hate Niger Delta, Obasanjo replies Clark
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied claims that he hated people of Niger Delta origin.
He said this in an open letter to respond to accusations by the Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ijaw National Congress, Chief Edwin Clark.
Clark had on Wednesday slammed Obasanjo over what he called a disappointing display of hatred against the people of the oil-producing states in Nigeria.
The elder statesman reacted to a recent outburst by the former President in Abuja, where he attacked the National Secretary of the INC, Ebipamowei Wodu, at a peace and security parley convened by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa.
In an open letter to Obasanjo on Wednesday titled, ‘My disappointment over your unprovoked outburst against the people of the Niger Delta region’, Clark accused the former President of double standards over resource control in the country.
Replying Obasanjo explained that as the president, he followed the constitutional positions on appointment and resource control.
Obasanjo in a letter dated December 28, 2021, titled, My response to the open letter by Clark’, wrote, “I have never shown any anger, distraught with Niger Delta region nor any part of Nigeria. Some of the languages you have deployed to describe me in your letter are offensive, uncouth and I totally and completely rejected them, I am not inconsistent, hypocritical, unstatesman, and nor am I anybody’s lackey.
“You use your own yardstick to judge others. I hope you think and adjust. Negotiation achieves better results than dictation. Revolution for sea-change may rarely happen and then we may continue to languish in frustration and regret with dire judgment in posterity.”
