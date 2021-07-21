NEWS
Igboho in pains, cries in detention – Lawyer
Detained Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho is currently in pains.
He is also said to be crying inconsolably.
His lawyer, Yomi Aliyu (SAN) disclosed this on Tuesday night.
Aliyu in a telephone conversation with The Guardian said his client was in serious pains
Aliyu was reacting to rumours of Igboho’s release from detention by authorities of the Republic of Benin.
Aliyu said: “My brother, don’t be deceived. As we speak, Sunday is still in Benin and in serious pains. As a matter of fact, he is even crying now. He is not on his way to Germany.”
Igboho was arrested on Monday night while trying to travel to Germany.
He was said to have been arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou.
He is currently being held at the Cotonou Criminal Brigade
FG confirms moves to extradite Igboho
The Federal government has confirmed that the process for extraditing Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic has begun.
President Muhammadu Buhari gave the hint at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers. on Tuesday.
Buhari, who did not make direct reference to Igboho said his government would intensify efforts to fish out those troubling the peace of the nation and citizens.
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) arrested Igboho at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou on Monday night
Igboho was on his way to Germany before he was arrested.
He is currently being held at the Cotonou Criminal Brigade.
Sources within the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation told our correspondent on Tuesday night that the process to extradite Igboho has commenced.
The source noted that Justice Minister and Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami has been in close contact with the Beninoise authorities.
Electoral Act: Group writes US, demands visa ban on 80 senators
A group, Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has written a letter to the United States of America through its Nigerian Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, demanding a visa ban on all the senators who voted against the electronic transmission of election results in Nigeria.
The group in a statement issued Tuesday by its President, Timothy Sule, described the action as shameful, disdainful, and completely reprehensible, saying it smacks of a clear contempt for the Nigerian People.
It, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent on any Electoral Act bill that failed to incorporate electronic voting, order of elections to start with Governorship and State Assemblies and then Presidential and National Assemblies.
It stated: “We call on the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, African Union and all ally countries to take urgent actions to nip this brewing conflagration in the bud before it consumes the nation and creates a massive refugee crisis in the world.
“In the meantime, we have attached names of all those legislators who played one role or the other in the suppression and undermining democracy in Nigeria for a visa ban. Their family members shall not be spared of the impending visa ban as well.
“This noble intention was vehemently and vigorously challenged by some legislators from a particular zone and political party. These unpatriotic elements eventually succeeded in throwing out such a noble intention into the abyss.”
The group therefore commended a few progressive opposition legislators in the Senate and the House of Representatives led by Senator Ehinanya Abaribe and Ndidi Elumelu respectively who stood for Nigeria when the occasion demanded.
It noted that those who exempted themselves from the chambers without a valid reason are equally reprimanded and condemned, adding that while those who were conspicuously absent are no better than those who shot the amendment down with their selfish and insensitive agenda.
Ex-Emir of Kano Sanusi leads prayer in Kaduna
Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, led the eid prayer yesterday at the Murtala Mohammed Prayer Ground in Kaduna.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, as well as other dignitaries attended the prayers.
In his message, Sanusi urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace, irrespective of their religious or ethnic differences, to foster peace and unity in the country.
Governor El-Rufai announced that more troops had been deployed to Kaduna State to flush out bandits and other criminals in a bid to restore peace and security in the state.
