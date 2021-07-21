Igboho in pains, cries in detention – Lawyer

Detained Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho is currently in pains.

He is also said to be crying inconsolably.

His lawyer, Yomi Aliyu (SAN) disclosed this on Tuesday night.

Aliyu in a telephone conversation with The Guardian said his client was in serious pains

Aliyu was reacting to rumours of Igboho’s release from detention by authorities of the Republic of Benin.

Aliyu said: “My brother, don’t be deceived. As we speak, Sunday is still in Benin and in serious pains. As a matter of fact, he is even crying now. He is not on his way to Germany.”

Igboho was arrested on Monday night while trying to travel to Germany.

He was said to have been arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou.

He is currently being held at the Cotonou Criminal Brigade