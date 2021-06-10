NEWS
Igboho declares June 12 day of protest
Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has declared June 12 as day of protest for Yoruba Nation agitators.
The self-acclaimed Yoruba activist said the agitators will hold ‘peaceful rallies’ across the southwest region on Saturday, June 12.
Igboho, who spoke through his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki in a live video program aired on Wednesday night, called on southwest Governors to cooperate with the peaceful protesters during the exercise.
He warned the Buhari-led administration not to attack the agitators.
He said: “Let us warn the Federal Government that if there is bloodshed this weekend, the international community is watching, if the military kills any Nigerian this weekend, it is going to be very hot.
“The Yoruba Nation rally will go ahead in every part of Yoruba land and the rest of the country where it will hold.
“Red alarm will begin on Friday. People should stock up food Items from Friday night.
“We are not backing down this weekend; we are ready to take back what belongs to us.”
He also enjoined agitators to ‘fast’ on Friday.
This is coming after NANS under the leadership of its National President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, declared June 12 as National Day of Peaceful Protest to call on the government to act decisively towards addressing insecurity.
Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, had also called for a nationwide June 12 protest against the President Buhari-led administration.
NEWS
I’m not surprised by my husband’s death- Evelyn Joshua:
Evelyn, the wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua, aka TB Joshua, said the death of her husband didn’t come to her as a surprise.
Evelyn stated this on Wednesday when she received the delegation sent by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Ikotun.
She said, “What happened was an act of God. There is time for everything, like my husband would say. That was the word I knew from him very well. This is the job he was known for. This is what he was living for. That is what he was going to die for. So, it didn’t come to me as a surprise. I wasn’t surprised when it happened. As we all know, he was in service that day. So, that’s it.”
Evelyn, however, appealed to Sanwo-Olu to participate actively in her husband’s burial, which she said would be made public very soon.
However, the delegation led by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, presented a condolence letter signed by the governor to the family of the deceased.
Speaking, Elegushi said, “We are here on the directive of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to pay a condolence visit and offer prayers to the family of our beloved pastor and prophet TB Joshua.”
TB Joshua died in Lagos on Saturday at the age of 57.
Meanwhile, there are indications that the cleric’s family will meet before the end of this week on the burial arrangement.
NEWS
Sultan, Onaiyekan, others call for peace, reconciliation
The Nigerian Inter-Faith Initiative for Peace (IIP), under its Tripartite Consultation (TC), has called for reconciliation, peace and national cohesion for a prosperous nation under God.
The group spoke on Wednesday during TC’s joint consultation meeting on the “State of the Nation” in Abuja.
The convener of the meeting, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, expressed worry that as heavy clouds of impending tempest hung over the nation, people should not just sit and complain.
“Nigerians cannot just sit back, complaining or merely waiting for the worst to happen.
“Many are thinking aloud, speaking out clearly, discussing and dialoguing to seek a way out of our impasses quickly.
“This tripartite consultation is one of such many voluntary fora for positive conversations on the state of the nation.
We must find our way back as a country from the brink of chaos and look forward to reconciliation, peace and national cohesion, for a prosperous nation under God,” he said.
Onaiyekan said the state of the nation called for major concern as the challenges facing the country were many, serious and well known to all.
According to him, Nigerians are talking, often complaining and at times even threatening to quit a dysfunctional state in which they have lost trust and faith.
The eminent cleric noted that in the midst of the voices, the government needs to come out with a clear position and explain why certain things that ought not to happen have happened in a modern and civilised state.
He also said the National Assembly, which is the institutional forum for fruitful dialogue and conversation, should try to measure up to expectation.
Onaiyekan prayed to the Almighty and Merciful God to save and prosper the nation.
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, who also led the Nigerian Inter-Faith Initiative for Peace, said the National Peace Committee (NPC) would go beyond restoring peace in state elections.
NPC has done so much in building peace and solving crisis in state elections.
“It will go further in building national peace and reconciliation,” he said.
Former Head of State, Gen. Abubakar Abdulsalami, who led the NPC, said the tripartite consultation meeting was timely.
He said series of meeting had been held over time to restore peace and unity in the country.
The former military leader urged the group not to remain silent over the challenges bedeviling the nation but to lend its voice for Nigeria and for Nigerians.
“Hopefully, we will find a way out of the mess we have put ourselves in this country,” he said.
Also, a member of the Working Group on Peace Building and Governance, Dr. Usman Bugaje, said Nigeria has witnessed more of a moral crisis and decay than any other types of crisis.
“Nigerians are looking up to its moral leaders to help. It is actually time for those with moral credence to come forward and help,” he said.
NEWS
Baba Suwe, 15 others get N500m compensation for demolished property in Ikorodu
The Lagos State government on Wednesday paid the sum of N500million as compensation to some of the residents of Ikorodu, whose properties were demolished to pave way for the ongoing Igbogbo-Igbe road expansion project.
Yoruba Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe got N3.1million compensation for his demolished property; Malok Petrol Station got N100million, Stir Oil and Gas Petrol got N36million; Igbe Central Mosque at Degolu Junction got N8million, among others
About 455 affected families, worship centres and businesses have been listed for compensation to the tune of N2.2billion in all places where the State government is executing infrastructure projects within Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos State.
The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presented cheques to the affected property owners at the official commissioning of a newly upgraded 6.05kilometres Ijede road (Itamaga to Ewu Elepe section)
The commissioned project was the first phase of upgraded Ijede road, which cuts across four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), and the only road leading to Ijede, Gberigbe, Agura towns and 37 communities in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the State as well as the Ijede Jetty for connectivity to water transportation.
Before its rehabilitation, the road was a single carriageway of about 11.90km with an average width of 7.5m.
The geometrical increase in population and corresponding rise in traffic volume over the years had put enormous strain on the erstwhile road infrastructure.
The completion of the road, according to Sanwo-Olu, was a fulfilment of promise meant to make life more comfortable and meaningful for citizens.
“In December 2019, we were here to flag-off the extensive rehabilitation works on Ijede road. On that occasion, I made a promise that the contractor would immediately move to site and that the project would be delivered in 18months.”
“At that time, we did not envisage the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of the ensuing lockdown on the way we work and implement our projects. We also did not envision the EndSARS protests that degenerated into the wanton destruction of lives and properties. Despite these challenges, and the dwindling financial resources of the State, brought about by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on private and public sector businesses, we have, however, kept our promise and the rehabilitated Itamaga to Ewu Elepe section of Ijede road is being delivered today (yesterday),” he said.
Earlier in her remark, Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, explained that in upgrading the road, the need to make commuting stress-free was taken into cognisance for pedestrians and motorists by making provision for dual carriageway, walkway, service ducts, drainage, culverts, streetlights, laybys, and bus stops.
The rehabilitation/upgrading of the road into a dual carriageway status, she said, will improve road connectivity, traffic flow, reduce traffic time, enhance intermodal transportation, improve safety of lives and property, enhance property values as well as improve socio-economic well-being of the people.
