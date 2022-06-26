Igboho announces plan to return to Nigeria

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho says he will soon return to Nigeria after his long sojourn in the Benin Republic.

Igboho was last year arrested alongside his wife in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security operatives in the West African country on July 19 after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS declared Igboho wanted after its operatives carried out a bloody raid on his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.

While Igboho’s wife was released from police custody, Igboho was kept in detention before his eventual release.

In an interview with Sunday PUNCH, Igboho noted that he is not scared of being arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services upon his return to Nigeria as he believes in the judiciary.

“I am going back to Nigeria soon,” he said in the interview.

In September 2021, an Oyo State High Court granted a relief sought by Igboho and ordered the Nigerian government to pay him N20 billion.

Igboho mourned his personal loss including the brand-new vehicles in his Ibadan house vandalised by bullets fired by security operatives who attacked his residence.

According to him, a Mercedes Benz worth N55m, three Hilux worth N17m each, G-Wagon of N48m, among others were destroyed by the security agents who stormed his residence.

Reminiscing about the bloody midnight raid on his house, Igboho said the secret police and other security operatives who stormed his residence had intended to kill him but “God doesn’t leave his own.”

Igboho added, “My wife (Ropo) was detained at the (Cadjèhoun) Airport for about two hours. They were ready to hold onto her if I didn’t show up. Then I showed up and the security agents handcuffed my hands and legs. If I knew that could happen, I wouldn’t allow her to follow me to the airport. She had already obtained my travelling document from the German government and I would have asked her to go separately but God knew how everything went that way.”

Asked how he made it out alive during the DSS raid, Igboho instantaneously declined further comments. “It is not yet time to speak. I will speak when it is time to speak.”