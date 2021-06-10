Igangan youths storm forests , chase out killer herdsmen (PHOTOS)

Youth groups in Igangan community in Ibarapa area of Oyo State have commenced a 7-day operation to flush out killer herders in forests and villages in the area.

The move was necessitated by last Saturday’s attack on the community by gunmen suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen .

At a meeting of the youths shortly after the attack, it was agreed that the youths should enter the forests to flush out killer herdsmen in the area and its environs.

The youths, since the operation started on Monday have dislodged the herdsmen from all the forests in the area

Buildings and makeshift tents used by the herdsmen were destroyed and burnt during the operation.

A source explained to our correspondent that the operation would also be covering areas outside the community, which were identified as locations usually used as hideouts by armed herders before they launch attacks on unsuspecting victims in the area.