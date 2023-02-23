IG restricts movement on Election Day, warns Area boys

Inspector General of Police Usman Baba has restricted all vehicular traffic on roads, waterways and other means of transport on election day from 12:00 to 6:00 pm.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi said, “In view of the 2023 general elections, the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023 across all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, the IG, Usman Baba, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movements on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12am to 6pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.”

The order, according him, was part of measures put in place to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections.

He added that it would ensure public order management, safety of the electorate, as well as assist security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.

Adejobi said, “Similarly, the IG sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.