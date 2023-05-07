IG redeploys 86 DCPs, 206 ACPs

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of 86 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 206 Assistant Commissioners of Police to various zonal commands, states commands and police formations, across the country.

The senior officers are to deputise other senior Commissioners of Police and other most senior officers in the discharge of critical administrative, investigative and operational policing duties for an effective and citizen-led policing system nationwide.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Adejobi said, “The postings were done in order to strengthen and catalyse national security mechanisms towards an improved policing system across the country. The IG assured the general public of effective policing for the betterment of our dear nation.

“He charged the senior officers to ensure strategic display of experience, commitment to service, respect for fundamental rights, and evolve effective strategies for crime control.”