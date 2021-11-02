IG orders investigation into invasion of Justice Odili’s home

The Inspector General (IG) of Police, Mr. Baba Usman, has ordered a detailed investigation into the invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili, a justice of the Supreme Court.

Usman also denied the involvement of the Nigeria Police in the breach of security at Odili’s home.

The IG said, “The leadership of the force was not aware and did not at any time order police operatives to carry out such assignment.”

He described the “violation of the sanctity of the residence of the Justice of the Supreme Court as unfortunate and unacceptable”

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, said the IG ordered the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to probe the invasion.

The statement said, “Consequently, the IGP has directed the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to conduct a discrete investigation into the incident. He assured the commitment of the force to the safety and security of the members of the Judiciary and Nigerians, in general.

“He further called for calm, promising that the Force will do all within its powers to unravel the perpetrators and motives behind the breach with a view to bringing all indicted persons to book.”

The IG also directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Sunday Babaji, to strengthen security around Odili’s street and residence to ensure her safety and prevent a reoccurrence of the incident.

Usman assured that details of the police investigation would be made public.

Over 50 officers suspected to be from the Nigeria Police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Joint Panel Recovery unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice, had last Friday evening invaded the house of the senior justice located at Imo River Street, Maitama.

The security officials claimed they were executing a court warrant to search the house.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State visited the Odilis after the search episode.

Chairman of EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, had denied that operatives of the commission were involved in the raid.

The Supreme Court justice is the wife of a former governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, who is said to be on the watch-list of EFCC.