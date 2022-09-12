NEWS
Ifeanyi Ubah: YPP writes Buhari, police over Anambra deadly attack
The Young Peoples Party (YPP) has called for a thorough investigation of the gruesome attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.
The lawmaker representing Anambra South in the National Assembly is a top chieftain of the party.
Ubah’s convoy was ambushed around 5pm on Sunday, close to Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu Market, as it headed to Nnewi.
Close aides Goodness Mathias and Obum Ikechukwu and some security personnel died at the scene.
A statement by the YPP said the business mogul is in good condition after escaping the attempt on life.
The party commiserated with the families of the deceased aides and security operatives.
YPP urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector General of Police Usman Baba, and Anambra Police Command to ensure justice.
The reaction announced that party flags nationwide would be flown at half-mast in honour of the people killed.
NEWS
Man arrested after heckling Prince Andrew as he walked behind Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh
A man has been arrested after heckling Prince Andrew as the Queen’s cortege went up Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.
All the Queen’s children, including the King, were walking behind her coffin when the man shouted: “Andrew, you’re a sick old man”.
He was removed from the crowd and detained by police.
Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile at around 2.50pm today.”
Video published on Twitter shows the man being pulled to the floor by a police officer and what appears to be a member of the public.
He shouts “disgusting” as he is led away by police.
Today’s arrest came as the Queen’s coffin was being taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral, where it will rest until tomorrow.
A woman was earlier charged with breaching the peace during Sunday’s Accession Proclamation for the King in Edinburgh. She was pictured outside St Giles’ Cathedral with an anti-monarchy sign.
Police said a third person, a 74-year-old man, was also arrested and charged with breaching the peace on Sunday.
NEWS
Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna
Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued six kidnapped victims during clearance patrols conducted around the Kangon Kadi general area in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.
Aruwan said, “According to operational feedback, the troops, under Operation Forest Sanity, embarked on a clearance operation from Damba to Kangon Kadi, and fired on identified bandit locations around the Kangon Kadi forest, Labi and the Udawa river.
“Bandits fled from the Kangon Kadi area under the superior firepower of the troops, leaving behind six kidnapped victims at their camp.
“The victims were rescued by the troops.“
The Commissioner said, Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i, noted the report with gratitude and commended the troops for sustaining valiant efforts across several fronts.
“Citizens will be updated on further developments,“ Aruwan added. (NAN).
NEWS
Man U vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool are postponed due to insufficient police presences ahead of the Queen’s funeral
The Premier League have confirmed two more matches have been postponed due to insufficient policing during the 10 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth.
League chiefs held a meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss their next steps over scheduling games after last weekend’s fixtures were postponed.
It was determined that Chelsea versus Liverpool and Manchester United versus Leeds had to be postponed due to a strain on policing.
With the funeral of the Queen to be hold on Monday – and a number of lead-up events at the weekend as part of the 10 days of mourning – it has been determined that police cannot provide enough cover to allow the high-profile to go ahead.
Brighton against Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to rail strikes – which are now not going ahead – but there has been no reneging on the decision to push that match back.
On the postponement of Manchester United’s match at Old Trafford against bitter rivals Leeds United, the last time they played there was 900 police on duty and Greater Manchester Police has already seen many of their members temporarily redeployed to Scotland or London following the death of the Queen.
Tottenham’s Saturday evening game against Leicester City and Brentford’s London derby with Arsenal on Sunday are among the seven games given the green light.
Nottingham Forest against Fulham on Friday night is also among the games going ahead.
Forest are due to face Fulham on Friday at the City Ground with an 8pm kick off and police have not raised any objections to the game going ahead while stewards have also cleared the way.
In a statement, the Premier League said: ‘Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.
‘The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.
‘For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums.
‘New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.’
Police officers from forces across the country will be drafted in to support the Metropolitan Police with hundreds of thousands of people set to descend on London for the historic events.
