Ifeanyi Ubah: YPP writes Buhari, police over Anambra deadly attack

The Young Peoples Party (YPP) has called for a thorough investigation of the gruesome attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

The lawmaker representing Anambra South in the National Assembly is a top chieftain of the party.

Ubah’s convoy was ambushed around 5pm on Sunday, close to Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu Market, as it headed to Nnewi.

Close aides Goodness Mathias and Obum Ikechukwu and some security personnel died at the scene.

A statement by the YPP said the business mogul is in good condition after escaping the attempt on life.

The party commiserated with the families of the deceased aides and security operatives.

YPP urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector General of Police Usman Baba, and Anambra Police Command to ensure justice.

The reaction announced that party flags nationwide would be flown at half-mast in honour of the people killed.