Ifeanyi Ubah freed

Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, the managing director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited has been released from DSS’s detention after several weeks.

Sources said the oil mogul was released yesterday night unconditionally by the Department of State Services after a “No Case” was established, following a tedious investigation by the DSS in his rift with the NNPC.

The DSS had arrested Dr. Ubah over his alleged connection with a claimed theft of petrol kept in his tank farm in Lagos by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The product, it said, was valued at over N11 billion. The agency said Ubah’s action amounted to economic sabotage, with “capacity to negatively impact on national economy.”