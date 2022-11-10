Ifeanyi: Davido is tasting his great grandmothers’ curse on Igbo women – Kemi Olunloyo alleges

Controversial and acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has continued to weigh in on the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the three-year-old son of music star, Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland.

Ifeanyi drowned in a pool on October 31 at his father’s residence few days after his third birthday.

Following this, series of revelations has spring up about the Adeleke’s family and why Davido has so many deaths around him.

Kemi Olunloyo speaks on the Adeleke’s curse

Kemi Filani reported that Kemi Olunloyo alleged that there is a generational curse in the Adeleke family. According to her, she will launch a docuseries on the numerous death and generational curse in the family.

Kemi further alleged that her father told her about Davido’s late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke. She further stated that she was friends with Davido’s late mother, Vero Imade Adeleke and she babysat Davido. She also alleged that only Davido can spiritually break the curse in his family.

Great grandmother curse on Igbo women

In her first docuseries on the Adeleke’s curse, Kemi alleges that Davido’s great-grandmother placed a curse on her son, Senator Raji Ayoola Adeleke never to introduce a woman of Igbo origin into the family.

However, her son did by marrying a woman from Abia State as his third wife. Interestingly, years later, Davido is also trading on the same path as he plans to tie the knot with Chioma Rowland who is from Imo State.

Kemi wrote: Davido is DOWN!! He can never rise again even by lifting others. I’m not interested in his mourning. His side of the family has ruined many lives including my name and brand. He is tasting his great grandmother’s curse on Igbo women coming into the

Davido’s paternal great grandmother placed a curse on her son NEVER to introduce Igbo blood into their family lineage or risk bringing sorrow and sadness. Senator Raji Ayoola Adeleke married an Old Enugu (Abia) woman Esther as his 3rd wife defying his mum