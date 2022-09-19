NEWS
Ifa oracle set to choose next Alaafin from 65 aspirants –Kingmakers
The Oyo Mesi Traditional Council has said all the 65 contestants to the Alaafin stool who appeared for an interview recently are to proceed further in the selection process.
The regent and Basorun of Oyo, Chief Yussuf Ayoola, disclosed this on Sunday.
The Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Bode Durojaiye, in a statement, quoted the Basorun as saying the kingmakers had agreed that the remaining process would no longer be restricted to the 10 contestants earlier shortlisted.
The statement read, “All contestants who appeared for the interview are qualified for the next level, which is Ifa consultation, after the meeting of members of the Oyo Mesi.
“Whoever emerges among the aspirants will be the candidate and the next Alaafin of Oyo.
“There is no rift among members of the Oyo Mesi contrary to insinuations and misinformation milling around. We are as united as ever. Misunderstanding can happen at any given point in time. It is natural. What is important is the amicable resolution so as not to let the misunderstanding degenerate into violence.
“None of the Oyo Mesi members has a favoured aspirant as all the contestants are equal before us. For the umpteenth time, we are conscientious, not money conscious and greedy.”
Basorun had on Friday announced that 10 contestants out of the 65 who appeared for the interview were shortlisted to be further screened by the Ifa oracle.
This announcement was rejected by some kingmakers and princes.
Meanwhile, one of the kingmakers in the town, Chief Abdul-Rasheed Shehu, is dead.
Shehu, who was the Alapinni of Oyoland, it was gathered, died in the early hours of Sunday after battling an undisclosed sickness.
NEWS
Explosion rocks Taraba
A loud explosion was again heard in the ATC area of Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State Sunday night.
The state police command through its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Usman Abdullahi, has confirmed the explosion.
Though the police couldn’t not give detailed reports of the explosion, the PPRO, however, promised to get back to our correspondent as soon as further information was made available to the command by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area.
Some persons from the area who also confirmed the explosion to our correspondent, said the incident occurred at a drinking joint.
At the time of filing this report, our source could not ascertain whether there were casualties, as everyone around was said to have taken to their heels.
Another source told our reporter that it was not bomb explosion but a gas cylinder that exploded.
According to the source “the blasts that just occurred around our area in ATC was not a bomb blast, it was confirmed that it was a cooking gas cylinder belonging to a lady who fries egg and Indomie in the area.”
Some structures around the area of the incident were badly affected by the explosion.
NEWS
Oshodi residents jubilate as IKEDC ends 10 years load shedding arragement
There was wild jubilation on Thursday, September 15 in some parts of Oshodi as full power supply returned to the areas after 10 years of load shedding.
The areas, which fall under two CDAs, DOORT and ABAJIODU, are Daodu, Oyegoke, Olowokere, Rufai, Tititalayo, Abayomi, Ajigbotola, Oduwusi and Ajagungbade streets.
Our correspondent who witnessed the spontaneous jubilation reported that the celebration was triggered off by children in Titilayo and Rufai streets. Both streets were supposed to be off the electricity grid on Thursday.
Shouts of ‘Up NEPA Up NEPA’ rented the air in both streets immediately after the light came on from the abandoned transformer at the Olowokere- Rufai junction.
Later many adults were seen in joyous mood discussing excitedly with their neighbors the end of the load shedding arrangement.
The load shedding arrangement was put in place by the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) in 2012 as a result of the visibly old transformer located at Doadu- Abayomi junction, which was often overloaded and could not distribute the power transmitted to it.
It was gathered that all entreats to IKEDC to provide and install a relief transformer and ensure full power supply to the affected streets fell on deaf ears.
It was further gathered that when the reply to the residents’ request was not forthcoming, they approached the member representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Basir Dawodu for help.
Hon. Dawodu acceded to the request and provided a new 300KVA transformer in December 2020. The transformer was part of the electrification projects facilitated by the federal lawmaker.
To ensure the quick installation of the transformer, stakeholders in the two communities mobilised the youths and went on a door–to–door contribution drive to raise money to install the transformer.
After the installation in January 2021, residents then approached IKEDC to energise the transformer and connect it to the national grid. The company, however, came up with an excuse that the project was a constituency project which cannot just be jumped into.
The Chairman of ABAJIODU, Mr. Shina Adeboye, said about N800,000 was spent to buy accessories to install the transformer, adding that all electrical installations were done through residents’ contributions.
” We bought all the poles and wires. After the installation, we waited for IKEDC officials to energise the transformer, but they didn’t come.
He added that the transformer was vandalised due to the delay in connection and residents had to contribute to replace the stolen items.
He said, “We had to contribute money again to buy the accessories that were stolen.
When it became apparent that IKEDC was not keen on energising the transformer, residents again went back to Dawodu for help.
It was gathered that on hearing that the transformer has not been powered, a visibly angry Hon Dawodu spearheaded a protest march against IKEDC in August.
During the protest at the headquarters of IKEDC in Alausa, Hon. Dawodu gave the company 72 hours to energised the transformer.
‘If after 72 hours they refused to listen to us, we will return to this place. We have sent a message with our peaceful protest,” he noted.
Days after the protest, IKEDC provided the meter for the transformer and completed all the necessary procedures for connecting the transformer to the national grid.
The transformer was finally energised on Thursday evening.
Confirming the return of full power supply to the nine streets, Chairman of the Electricity Forum for the two communities, Mr. Onoja said since the load shedding arrangement started 10 years ago, all stakeholders had worked to address the problem.
He lauded residents for the patience and resilience shown.
A cross-section of residents who spoke with our correspondent could not hide their joy.
It was gathered that residents plan to throw a party much later to celebrate the end of the load-shedding arrangement and restoration of full power supply to the 9 streets.
NEWS
PHOTOS: Osinbajo commiserates with his former Campaign DG, Sen. Gaya over son’s death
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday visited the Kano residence of Sen. Kabiru Gaya ,where he commiserated with his family over his son’s death.
Osibanjo was accompanied by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and some top government officials on the condolence visit.
The Vice President described the deceased,Sadiki Gaya, as a promising, hard working young lawyer.
latest nigerian entertainment news
“I want to extend my own personal condolence to you and other members of the family.
“This is a very sad event, but I know that the Almighty God will comfort the family,” he said.
Responding , Sen. Gaya thanked the Osinbajo for coming and noted that the family was consoled by his kind words and prayers.
Also speaking, Gov. Ganduje prayed for the repose of the soul of late Sadiik Gaya while expressing appreciation for Osinbajo’s Visit.
The governor said that the visit was yet another indication of his love for the state.
See Photos from the visit:
