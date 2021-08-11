‘If I was a man, I’ll break plenty of hearts’ Actress Mercy Aigbe brags

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has bragged about causing problems among ladies if she was a man.

The actress, who is currently working on a new movie project, took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself in a man’s outfit, with beards and tribal marks.

According to the mother of two, whose hilarious look stirred several reactions online, she would break lots of hears if she was a man.

She wrote: If I was a Man, I go break plenty hearts

Reacting to the post, her colleague Nkechi Blessing confirms the words of Mercy Aigbe, saying he looks sweet even when styled as a man.

Nkechi Blessing wrote: People go chop breakfast tire,You too sweet