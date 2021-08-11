CELEBRITIES
‘If I was a man, I’ll break plenty of hearts’ Actress Mercy Aigbe brags
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has bragged about causing problems among ladies if she was a man.
The actress, who is currently working on a new movie project, took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself in a man’s outfit, with beards and tribal marks.
According to the mother of two, whose hilarious look stirred several reactions online, she would break lots of hears if she was a man.
She wrote: If I was a Man, I go break plenty hearts
Reacting to the post, her colleague Nkechi Blessing confirms the words of Mercy Aigbe, saying he looks sweet even when styled as a man.
Nkechi Blessing wrote: People go chop breakfast tire,You too sweet
CELEBRITIES
Actress Wunmi Toriola is in deep sorrow
Nollywood actress, Wunmu Toriola is presently in deep sorrow following the sudden death of her good friend.
Taking to Instagram to share the sad news about the death of her friend, the mother of one wrote;
“Pls, I need help, somebody should come to my rescue ooooooo… I lost my friend, egbami oooooooooo”
As expected, fans and friends of Wunmi have stormed her comment section to console her.
See some of their comments below;
@kvngmusi wrote “Someone needs to go and console her . She’s not in a good state . Please stay safe”
@harmieebea wrote “Pls somebody should check up on her ooo she just end her live video now weeping bitterly ooo”
CELEBRITIES
Tonto Dikeh reveals her plans for Nigeria
Actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed her plans to rule the country someday.
According to Tonto, one of the reasons she went back to school is because she plans to rule the future.
Speaking further, Tonto said she is determined and she knows she will rule the country someday.
Sharing photos of herself in school, the mother of one wrote;
‘Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. BACK TO SCHOOL
I AM DETERMINED TO RULE THIS COUNTRY SOMEDAY… I AM THE PROCESS TO THE QUALITY OF LIFE I WANT.”
CELEBRITIES
‘Your words have no effect on me’ Actress Kate Henshaw knocks those always age-shaming her
Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has bragged about owning her age without fear or favour as she slammed those always age shaming her.
The actress who clocked age 50 a few weeks ago in a post shared on the microblogging platform Twitter said trolls should be original with their abuses and insults.
According to the actress, anytime she shares a tweet that does not sit well with some people, they attack her with the popular phrases ‘yeyebrity and old age’.
Kate Henshaw added that none of those words gets to her, and people heap curses on themselves they say they do not want to grow old.
She wrote: Any time you see my tweet that does not agree with your brain alignment, you come with the phrases like ‘yeyebrity and old age’… Can you please be original with the abuse at least? Insipid lot!!
Seems you don’t know that your words have no effect on me… You dey heap curses on your head if you talk say you no go ever old… see me owning my age without fear or favour…. I dare you or your better half do same….
Latest News
- 023: Igbos can’t produce president, they’re not united – Ex-minister, Ogunlewe
- Tinubu has no certificate, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly – Bode George
- Court refuses to grant order stopping EFCC, Imo govt from seizing Okorocha’s properties
- Messi reveals who convinced him to join PSG
- Judge’s absence stalls Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault trial
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
IPOB threatens Daily Trust reporter, demands apology from Sahara Reporters
-
NEWS1 day ago
7 steps to keeping your punani-clean the right way
-
LIFESTYLES6 hours ago
6 habits of couples who have great sex
-
NEWS2 days ago
Abductors of Niger commissioner demand N500m ransom
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
These apps are good for cheating
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ogun first class Oba withdraws Okorocha’s chieftaincy title
-
NEWS1 day ago
PHOTOS: Boko Haram top commanders surrender, ask Nigerians for forgiveness
-
NEWS2 days ago
Sit-at-home order recorded 100 percent success – IPOB boasts