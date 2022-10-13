‘Idol’ alum Willie Spence’s fatal car crash details revealed

The grisly details surrounding “American Idol” runner-up Willie Spence’s fatal car crash have been revealed.

The late crooner was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon when he exited the highway but crashed into a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s report (per ABC’s WJCL22).

Spence, who was wearing a seatbelt, did not survive the accident, but the driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured, the report stated.

“American Idol” released a statement of mourning after news of the 23-year-old’s death broke on Wednesday.

“We are devastated about the passing of our beloved ‘American Idol’ family member, Willie Spence,” the singing competition show said in a statement via Twitter. “He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie later paid tribute to the Season 19 competitor.

Perry, 37, called Spence the “purest soul” in an Instagram comment on Wednesday, gushing, “I love you Willie. … Sing with the angels my darling.”

Meanwhile, Bryan, 46, tweeted, “Willie really did light up every room he walked into. He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will truly be missed.”

For his part, Richie, 73, gushed that he was “blessed” to have met Spence.

“Your light will always shine in this world,” the “Hello” singer wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with Willie’s family. Rest well my friend.”

Although Perry, Richie and Bryan were moved by his performances, Spence finished in second place after failing to secure enough votes, while Chayce Beckham became the 2021 American Idol.