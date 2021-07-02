Identity of one of Sunday Igboho’s guards who was killed by DSS revealed

The identity of one of the Chief Sunday Adeyemo’s guards, who was killed in Thursday’s raid of his house by the DSS has been revealed.

His name is Adogan Igboho Oosa.

He was fatally shot by operatives of DSS during the raid.

He was said to have been shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DSS said the raid was based on intelligence report that Igboho had stockpiled arms in his residence.

The Public Relations Officer of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya,while justifying the killing of Adogan Igboho Oosa and others during the raid, said

the DSS team came under heavy gun attack by nine men, suspected to be Igboho’s guards.

He said six of the men were armed with AK-47 and the three others with Pump-Action rifles.

“In the course of the exchange, two of Igboho’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested.

“Only one DSS operative, who was shot by the assailants on his right hand, sustained injury. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable,’ he said.